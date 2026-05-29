JustFoodForDogs Appoints Michael Meyer as Chief Executive Officer

Pet industry veteran to lead the Company's next phase of growth, advancing its leadership in the fresh pet food category

IRVINE, Calif., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JustFoodForDogs ("JFFD" or the "Company"), a leader in the fresh human-grade food movement for pets, today announced that Michael Meyer has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Meyer succeeds Eric Kufel, who plans to step down for personal health reasons and pursue board and consulting advisory roles.

Mr. Meyer is an experienced leader in the pet industry, with nearly two decades of building and scaling premium brands. Since 2022, Mr. Meyer has served as CEO of "I and love and you", a premium natural cat + dog food brand sold in human food stores. He previously held leadership and board roles across other L Catterton portfolio companies, including in pet at Wellness Pet Company and Lily's Kitchen as well as across the broader branded-consumer landscape at Restoration Hardware and Plum Organics. Mr. Meyer spent two years on the Board of JustFoodForDogs at the time of L Catterton's initial investment in 2017.

"This is a full-circle moment for me. Since my time on JFFD's board in 2017, I have long admired the strength of the JFFD brand and its mission," said Mr. Meyer. "Fresh pet food continues to be one of the most exciting and fastest growing segments in the overall category. With consumers focused more and more on their pet's health, demand for fresh, better-for-you, and higher quality food has surged. JFFD's unwavering commitment to transparency, innovation, and science-backed nutrition has enabled it to cement a unique position in the fresh pet food category. I'm excited to lead JFFD into its next phase of growth, and with the support of L Catterton and its deep industry expertise, believe we are well positioned to accelerate the opportunities ahead for the brand."

"Leading JustFoodForDogs has been an incredible privilege," said Mr. Kufel. "I'm proud of what the team has accomplished over the past few years – from advancing innovation and expanding the Company's science-backed product portfolio, to strengthening relationships with key retail partners, to deepening the brand's connection with consumers. JFFD has a differentiated value proposition and is well positioned for the future. Michael is a proven leader who understands both the category and what makes JFFD unique, and I'm confident he is the right person to lead the Company forward."

"Eric has been an outstanding leader for JFFD, strengthening the Company's brand and accelerating growth across our wholesale and digital channels. We are grateful for his contributions to JFFD and wish him all the best," said Matt Lischick, a Partner in L Catterton's Flagship Fund. "We are thrilled to welcome Michael as CEO. He is a strong leader with firsthand familiarity with JFFD and deep roots and a genuine passion for the fresh pet food category. The fresh pet food opportunity is as compelling as ever, with significant whitespace across digital and wholesale channels, and we are excited to embark on the next stage of growth together."

About JustFoodForDogs

Founded in 2010, JustFoodForDogs revolutionized the fresh whole food movement for pets when it opened the first open-to-the-public kitchen cooking food for dogs. It was started with one simple, primary objective – to increase the quality and length of life for as many pets as possible through a clinically proven, balanced, whole food diet. All food is made from ingredients inspected and approved by the USDA for human consumption, with necessary nutrients added to make the meals complete and balanced, and its recipes are developed by an internal team of experienced veterinarians (including specialists in nutrition, toxicology, and dermatology) and a cadre of pets and pet parents. JFFD's dedication to research and innovation sets it apart from other companies in the fresh pet food industry.

Today, consumers can find JustFoodForDogs at their favorite retailers, online at JustFoodForDogs.com, and at JustFoodForDogs retail locations. The Company's offerings include daily meals, shelf-stable products, supplements, and treats. To learn more about JustFoodForDogs, visit JustFoodForDogs.com.

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SOURCE JustFoodForDogs