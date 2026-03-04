JUSTFOODFORDOGS LAUNCHES INDUSTRY'S FIRST COMPLETE LINE OF FRESH TARGETED NUTRITION DIETS FOR DOGS

Pioneering brand introduces 4 human-grade recipes backed by 10-plus years of veterinary research to address sensitive stomach, sensitive skin, weight management and joint health

TUSTIN, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JustFoodForDogs, an industry pioneer in fresh, human-grade pet nutrition, has launched the pet food industry's first complete line of fresh, science-backed recipes designed to address four of the most common canine health concerns.

The new Targeted Nutrition line includes Sensitive Stomach, Sensitive Skin and Healthy Weight formulas, plus an improved Joint & Skin recipe now featuring glucosamine to help maintain and support mobility.

JustFoodForDogs is the first and only fresh pet food brand to offer a complete portfolio spanning core diets, targeted nutrition and prescription veterinary therapeutic diets, revolutionizing how pet parents approach their dogs' health and wellness needs.

"We developed the Targeted Nutrition line to address common health concerns dogs face every day, from digestive sensitivities to joint discomfort, with formulations backed by over a decade of research," said Dr. Chris Margrey, DVM, DACVIM (Nutrition), Board-Certified Veterinary Nutritionist and JustFoodForDogs Director of Veterinary Nutrition. "Our new Targeted Nutrition line is made with fresh, whole food ingredients that are highly digestible, meaning dogs with special dietary needs can actually absorb and use more of the nutrients they need to thrive."

With over 50% of U.S. dogs classified as overweight and millions more suffering from digestive issues, skin problems and joint pain, JustFoodForDogs' new Targeted Nutrition line meets a critical and growing need in the pet health market. Each recipe is formulated to be complete and balanced while incorporating specific ingredients to address distinct health concerns:

Sensitive Stomach: Supports optimal digestive health with easily digestible proteins and targeted nutrients

Sensitive Skin: Formulated with ingredients to support healthy skin and coat

Healthy Weight: Helps dogs achieve and maintain ideal body condition with complete and balanced nutrition

Joint & Skin: Now enhanced with glucosamine to support joint health and mobility alongside skin wellness

All recipes are available in convenient 18-ounce packages, with Sensitive Stomach and Joint & Skin also offered in a larger 72-ounce size for multi-dog households or larger breeds.

All recipes are made with 100% human-grade ingredients, crafted in the USA, and do not contain preservatives or artificial ingredients.

The new Targeted Nutrition line is available now through JustFoodForDogs retail partners and direct-to-consumer channels. To find a retailer near you or to shop online, visit justfoodfordogs.com.

About JustFoodForDogs

Founded in 2010, JustFoodForDogs revolutionized the fresh whole food movement for dogs when it opened the first open-to-the-public kitchen cooking food for dogs. The company's mission is to increase the quality and length of life for as many dogs as possible through a clinically proven, balanced, whole food diet. All JustFoodForDogs recipes are developed by a team of experienced veterinarians, including specialists in nutrition, toxicology and dermatology. The brand continues to champion new and higher standards in canine nutrition by partnering with leading veterinary universities to conduct independent research, resulting in six peer-reviewed, published studies that highlight the power of fresh food. Pet parents can find JustFoodForDogs at retail locations nationwide, their favorite retailers and online. The company's offerings include daily meals, shelf-stable products, supplements and treats. To learn more, visit JustFoodForDogs.com.

Media Contact:

Abby Boroski

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE JustFoodForDogs