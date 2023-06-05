JustFoodForDogs In-Store Kitchen Now Open at Petco's Union Square Location

News provided by

JustFoodForDogs

05 Jun, 2023, 15:57 ET

Petco's flagship New York store is relocating from 860 Broadway to 44 Union Square

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JustFoodForDogs, the #1 vet-recommended fresh dog food brand, has a brand new in-store kitchen within Petco's new Union Square location.

"As the pioneers in fresh pet food, we are thrilled to open another one of our innovative kitchens inside Petco," said JustFoodForDogs CEO Julian Mack. "We're excited to be a part of its new home and we can't wait to celebrate with the rest of the neighborhood."

Continue Reading
JustFoodForDogs Union Square kitchen inside Petco
JustFoodForDogs Union Square kitchen inside Petco
JustFoodForDogs kitchen inside Petco
JustFoodForDogs kitchen inside Petco

The company has done over 10 years of rigorous clinical research to optimize minimal processing while retaining the nutritional power of whole-food ingredients for all of its meals. The company also offers unique formulations to address specific health needs. The result is human-grade, fresh dog food clinically proven to be more digestible and support immune system health.

Like JustFoodForDogs' 12 standalone kitchens across the country, the new Petco kitchen has in-house cooks gently hand-preparing dog food recipes in small batches. Petco staff and nutritional consultants from JustFoodForDogs will be on-site to guide pet parents in selecting the best options that will suit their pet's nutritional needs.

All JustFoodForDogs meals are made with fresh, whole-food ingredients certified for human consumption. In addition to signature recipes like beef and russet potato, chicken and white rice, and fish and sweet potato, JustFoodForDogs offers a line of therapeutic diets prescribed by veterinarians tailored to specific health needs.

About JustFoodForDogs
JustFoodForDogs is the pioneering brand of fresh dog food. In addition to prepared meals, the company also offers recipes and nutrient blends available for those who want to make healthy, whole-food meals for their pets from scratch at home. The company has a team of veterinarians, including a board-eligible veterinary nutritionist, a board-certified veterinary toxicologist, and a board-certified veterinary dermatologist. The foods are available online and can be shipped nationwide. To learn more about JustFoodForDogs, visit JustFoodForDogs.com.

About Petco and the Petco Foundation 
Petco is a leading pet specialty retailer with more than 50 years of service to pet parents. Everything we do is guided by our vision for Healthier Pets. Happier People. Better World. We operate more than 1,500 Petco and Unleashed by Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico; complete pet care services and veterinary advice through PetCoach; and petco.com. The Petco Foundation, an independent nonprofit organization, has invested more than $250 million since it was created in 1999 to help promote and improve the welfare of companion animals. In conjunction with the Foundation, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, help find homes for more than 400,000 animals every year.  

Media contact:
[email protected] 

SOURCE JustFoodForDogs

Also from this source

JUSTFOODFORDOGS MATCHES COMPETITORS' $5.5M "BIG GAME" COMMERCIAL SPEND WITH $5.5M IN VETERINARY-BASED RESEARCH

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.