Justice Commences Store Closing Sales In 23 Additional Locations

BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SB360 Capital Partners, one of North America's leading asset disposition specialists, announced that it commenced store closing sales in an additional 23 Justice stores located in 13 states.

Justice is a destination store for tween girls and the store closing sales in the 23 Justice stores will feature great deals on all products. Justice customers can expect initial discounts of up to 50% off the original price on a full selection of clothing, shoes, accessories, toys, and more.

"The Justice stores offer a wide array of tween girl fashion merchandise and accessories at really affordable prices," said Aaron Miller, Executive Vice President of SB360. "Plus now, these stores have new arrivals of seasonal classics and new trends. We encourage customers to shop early for the very best selection."

Ziggy Schaffer, Executive Vice President of SB360, offered insight from the last round of Justice store closing sales. "Demand was unbelievably strong, and the Justice customer clearly understands value," said Mr. Schaffer. "With the store closing discounts of up to 50% off, this will be another very quick sale."

The Company continues to prioritize the safety of its associates, customers, and community by closely monitoring all state and local guidelines. Safe shopping practices have been implemented across all stores and will continue to be modified and updated based on local conditions and directives.

JUSTICE Store Closing Locations:

CENTER NAME STREET ADDRESS CITY ST ZIP JUSTICE GALLERIA AT TYLER 1299 GALLERIA AT TYLER RIVERSIDE CA 92503 JUSTICE PARK MEADOWS 8401 PARK MEADOWS CENTER DRIVE LONE TREE CO 80124 JUSTICE CHRISTIANA MALL 715 CHRISTIANA MALL ROAD NEWARK DE 19702 JUSTICE MIAMI INTERNATIONAL MALL 1455 NW 107TH AVENUE MIAMI FL 33172 JUSTICE FLORIDA MALL 8001 S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL ORLANDO FL 32809 JUSTICE ST. AUGUSTINE PREMIUM OUTLETS 2700 STATE ROAD 16 ST AUGUSTINE FL 32092 JUSTICE SAWGRASS MILLS MALL 12801 WEST SUNRISE BLVD SUNRISE FL 33323 JUSTICE WOODFIELD MALL 5 WOODFIELD SHOPPING CENTER SCHAUMBURG IL 60173 JUSTICE ARUNDEL MILLS 7600 ARUNDEL MILLS BLVD HANOVER MD 21076 JUSTICE MALL OF AMERICA 255 SOUTH AVENUE BLOOMINGTON MN 55425 JUSTICE WEST COUNTY CENTER 80 WEST COUNTY CENTER DES PERES MO 63131 JUSTICE BRIDGEWATER COMMONS 400 COMMONS WAY BRIDGEWATER NJ 08807 JUSTICE DEPTFORD MALL 1750 DEPTFORD CENTER ROAD DEPTFORD NJ 08096 JUSTICE THE MILLS AT JERSEY GARDENS 651 KAPKOWSKI ROAD ELIZABETH NJ 07201 JUSTICE TANGER OUTLET CENTER 455 COMMACK ROAD DEER PARK NY 11729 JUSTICE LAKE SUCCESS 1480 UNION TURNPIKE NEW HYDE PARK NY 11040 JUSTICE TANGER OUTLET RIVERHEAD 604 TANGER MALL DRIVE RIVERHEAD NY 11901 JUSTICE KENWOOD TOWNE CENTRE 7875 MONTGOMERY ROAD CINCINNATI OH 45236 JUSTICE EASTON TOWN CENTER 4025 THE STRAND WEST COLUMBUS OH 43219 JUSTICE CINCINNATI PREMIUM OUTLETS 406 PREMIUM OUTLET DRIVE MONROE OH 45050 JUSTICE BAYBROOK MALL 1314 BAYBROOK MALL FRIENDSWOOD TX 77546 JUSTICE TOWN EAST MALL 2063 TOWN EAST MALL MESQUITE TX 75150 JUSTICE TYSONS CORNER CENTER 7975 TYSONS CORNER CENTER MCLEAN VA 22102

