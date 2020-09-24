Justice Commences Store Closing Sales In 23 Additional Locations

BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SB360 Capital Partners, one of North America's leading asset disposition specialists, announced that it commenced store closing sales in an additional 23 Justice stores located in 13 states.

Justice is a destination store for tween girls and the store closing sales in the 23 Justice stores will feature great deals on all products. Justice customers can expect initial discounts of up to 50% off the original price on a full selection of clothing, shoes, accessories, toys, and more.

"The Justice stores offer a wide array of tween girl fashion merchandise and accessories at really affordable prices," said Aaron Miller, Executive Vice President of SB360. "Plus now, these stores have new arrivals of seasonal classics and new trends. We encourage customers to shop early for the very best selection."

Ziggy Schaffer, Executive Vice President of SB360, offered insight from the last round of Justice store closing sales. "Demand was unbelievably strong, and the Justice customer clearly understands value," said Mr. Schaffer. "With the store closing discounts of up to 50% off, this will be another very quick sale."

The Company continues to prioritize the safety of its associates, customers, and community by closely monitoring all state and local guidelines. Safe shopping practices have been implemented across all stores and will continue to be modified and updated based on local conditions and directives.

JUSTICE Store Closing Locations:

CENTER NAME

STREET ADDRESS

CITY

ST

ZIP

JUSTICE GALLERIA AT TYLER

1299 GALLERIA AT TYLER

RIVERSIDE

CA

92503

JUSTICE PARK MEADOWS

8401 PARK MEADOWS CENTER DRIVE

LONE TREE

CO

80124

JUSTICE CHRISTIANA MALL

715 CHRISTIANA MALL ROAD

NEWARK

DE

19702

JUSTICE MIAMI INTERNATIONAL MALL

1455 NW 107TH AVENUE

MIAMI

FL

33172

JUSTICE FLORIDA MALL

8001 S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL

ORLANDO

FL

32809

JUSTICE ST. AUGUSTINE PREMIUM OUTLETS

2700 STATE ROAD 16

ST AUGUSTINE

FL

32092

JUSTICE SAWGRASS MILLS MALL

12801 WEST SUNRISE BLVD

SUNRISE

FL

33323

JUSTICE WOODFIELD MALL

5 WOODFIELD SHOPPING CENTER

SCHAUMBURG

IL

60173

JUSTICE ARUNDEL MILLS

7600 ARUNDEL MILLS BLVD

HANOVER

MD

21076

JUSTICE MALL OF AMERICA

255 SOUTH AVENUE

BLOOMINGTON

MN

55425

JUSTICE WEST COUNTY CENTER

80 WEST COUNTY CENTER

DES PERES

MO

63131

JUSTICE BRIDGEWATER COMMONS

400 COMMONS WAY

BRIDGEWATER

NJ

08807

JUSTICE DEPTFORD MALL

1750 DEPTFORD CENTER ROAD

DEPTFORD

NJ

08096

JUSTICE THE MILLS AT JERSEY GARDENS

651 KAPKOWSKI ROAD

ELIZABETH

NJ

07201

JUSTICE TANGER OUTLET CENTER

455 COMMACK ROAD

DEER PARK

NY

11729

JUSTICE LAKE SUCCESS

1480 UNION TURNPIKE

NEW HYDE PARK

NY

11040

JUSTICE TANGER OUTLET RIVERHEAD

604 TANGER MALL DRIVE

RIVERHEAD

NY

11901

JUSTICE KENWOOD TOWNE CENTRE

7875 MONTGOMERY ROAD

CINCINNATI

OH

45236

JUSTICE EASTON TOWN CENTER

4025 THE STRAND WEST

COLUMBUS

OH

43219

JUSTICE CINCINNATI PREMIUM OUTLETS

406 PREMIUM OUTLET DRIVE

MONROE

OH

45050

JUSTICE BAYBROOK MALL

1314 BAYBROOK MALL

FRIENDSWOOD

TX

77546

JUSTICE TOWN EAST MALL

2063 TOWN EAST MALL

MESQUITE

TX

75150

JUSTICE TYSONS CORNER CENTER

7975 TYSONS CORNER CENTER

MCLEAN

VA

22102

__________________________

About SB360 Capital Partners LLC – SB360 Capital Partners (www.sb360.com), a Schottenstein Affiliate, helps businesses manage change, restructure assets, and turn around dwindling profitability. SB360 makes equity investments to infuse capital for growth opportunities, fund turnarounds, and provide liquidity to businesses experiencing change. SB360 acquires assets of all types including inventory, fixed assets, intellectual property, real estate, and complete business units. The firm's asset disposition services range from providing guaranteed asset value recovery to acting as a liquidation consultant. Additionally, SB360 has entities engaged in real estate advisory, commercial real estate investment and the operation of the SBC Logistics Asset Recovery Center in Columbus. A lending affiliate, Second Avenue Capital Partners, provides asset-based loans for middle-market companies. The principals of SB360 hold extensive commercial interests in national retail and wholesale operations; internationally recognized consumer brands; commercial, residential, and industrial real estate properties; and financial service operations.

