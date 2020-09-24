Justice Commences Store Closing Sales In 23 Additional Locations
Sep 24, 2020, 08:00 ET
BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SB360 Capital Partners, one of North America's leading asset disposition specialists, announced that it commenced store closing sales in an additional 23 Justice stores located in 13 states.
Justice is a destination store for tween girls and the store closing sales in the 23 Justice stores will feature great deals on all products. Justice customers can expect initial discounts of up to 50% off the original price on a full selection of clothing, shoes, accessories, toys, and more.
"The Justice stores offer a wide array of tween girl fashion merchandise and accessories at really affordable prices," said Aaron Miller, Executive Vice President of SB360. "Plus now, these stores have new arrivals of seasonal classics and new trends. We encourage customers to shop early for the very best selection."
Ziggy Schaffer, Executive Vice President of SB360, offered insight from the last round of Justice store closing sales. "Demand was unbelievably strong, and the Justice customer clearly understands value," said Mr. Schaffer. "With the store closing discounts of up to 50% off, this will be another very quick sale."
The Company continues to prioritize the safety of its associates, customers, and community by closely monitoring all state and local guidelines. Safe shopping practices have been implemented across all stores and will continue to be modified and updated based on local conditions and directives.
JUSTICE Store Closing Locations:
|
CENTER NAME
|
STREET ADDRESS
|
CITY
|
ST
|
ZIP
|
JUSTICE GALLERIA AT TYLER
|
1299 GALLERIA AT TYLER
|
RIVERSIDE
|
CA
|
92503
|
JUSTICE PARK MEADOWS
|
8401 PARK MEADOWS CENTER DRIVE
|
LONE TREE
|
CO
|
80124
|
JUSTICE CHRISTIANA MALL
|
715 CHRISTIANA MALL ROAD
|
NEWARK
|
DE
|
19702
|
JUSTICE MIAMI INTERNATIONAL MALL
|
1455 NW 107TH AVENUE
|
MIAMI
|
FL
|
33172
|
JUSTICE FLORIDA MALL
|
8001 S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL
|
ORLANDO
|
FL
|
32809
|
JUSTICE ST. AUGUSTINE PREMIUM OUTLETS
|
2700 STATE ROAD 16
|
ST AUGUSTINE
|
FL
|
32092
|
JUSTICE SAWGRASS MILLS MALL
|
12801 WEST SUNRISE BLVD
|
SUNRISE
|
FL
|
33323
|
JUSTICE WOODFIELD MALL
|
5 WOODFIELD SHOPPING CENTER
|
SCHAUMBURG
|
IL
|
60173
|
JUSTICE ARUNDEL MILLS
|
7600 ARUNDEL MILLS BLVD
|
HANOVER
|
MD
|
21076
|
JUSTICE MALL OF AMERICA
|
255 SOUTH AVENUE
|
BLOOMINGTON
|
MN
|
55425
|
JUSTICE WEST COUNTY CENTER
|
80 WEST COUNTY CENTER
|
DES PERES
|
MO
|
63131
|
JUSTICE BRIDGEWATER COMMONS
|
400 COMMONS WAY
|
BRIDGEWATER
|
NJ
|
08807
|
JUSTICE DEPTFORD MALL
|
1750 DEPTFORD CENTER ROAD
|
DEPTFORD
|
NJ
|
08096
|
JUSTICE THE MILLS AT JERSEY GARDENS
|
651 KAPKOWSKI ROAD
|
ELIZABETH
|
NJ
|
07201
|
JUSTICE TANGER OUTLET CENTER
|
455 COMMACK ROAD
|
DEER PARK
|
NY
|
11729
|
JUSTICE LAKE SUCCESS
|
1480 UNION TURNPIKE
|
NEW HYDE PARK
|
NY
|
11040
|
JUSTICE TANGER OUTLET RIVERHEAD
|
604 TANGER MALL DRIVE
|
RIVERHEAD
|
NY
|
11901
|
JUSTICE KENWOOD TOWNE CENTRE
|
7875 MONTGOMERY ROAD
|
CINCINNATI
|
OH
|
45236
|
JUSTICE EASTON TOWN CENTER
|
4025 THE STRAND WEST
|
COLUMBUS
|
OH
|
43219
|
JUSTICE CINCINNATI PREMIUM OUTLETS
|
406 PREMIUM OUTLET DRIVE
|
MONROE
|
OH
|
45050
|
JUSTICE BAYBROOK MALL
|
1314 BAYBROOK MALL
|
FRIENDSWOOD
|
TX
|
77546
|
JUSTICE TOWN EAST MALL
|
2063 TOWN EAST MALL
|
MESQUITE
|
TX
|
75150
|
JUSTICE TYSONS CORNER CENTER
|
7975 TYSONS CORNER CENTER
|
MCLEAN
|
VA
|
22102
__________________________
About SB360 Capital Partners LLC – SB360 Capital Partners (www.sb360.com), a Schottenstein Affiliate, helps businesses manage change, restructure assets, and turn around dwindling profitability. SB360 makes equity investments to infuse capital for growth opportunities, fund turnarounds, and provide liquidity to businesses experiencing change. SB360 acquires assets of all types including inventory, fixed assets, intellectual property, real estate, and complete business units. The firm's asset disposition services range from providing guaranteed asset value recovery to acting as a liquidation consultant. Additionally, SB360 has entities engaged in real estate advisory, commercial real estate investment and the operation of the SBC Logistics Asset Recovery Center in Columbus. A lending affiliate, Second Avenue Capital Partners, provides asset-based loans for middle-market companies. The principals of SB360 hold extensive commercial interests in national retail and wholesale operations; internationally recognized consumer brands; commercial, residential, and industrial real estate properties; and financial service operations.
SOURCE SB360 Capital Partners LLC