Justice Commences Total Inventory Blowout Sales In 85 Locations And Online
Nov 16, 2020, 08:30 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SB360 Capital Partners, one of the country's leading asset disposition specialists, announced the start of "Total Inventory Blowout" sales in 85 Justice stores as well as the e-commerce site at www.shopjustice.com. SB360 will be the exclusive consultant to assist Justice as they conduct these sales.
Justice is a destination store for tween girls, offering a large selection of tween fashion merchandise and accessories at affordable prices. The Total Inventory Blowout sales in the 85 Justice stores and the ecommerce site will feature great deals on all products. Throughout the chain, customers can take advantage of discounts up to 50% off the original price on a full selection of merchandise in a wide range of styles and sizes.
Aaron Miller, Executive Vice President of SB360, said, "We've been working with Justice for a few months now, and we've seen a strong turnout during our previous sale events. This sale event is unique in that the stores and the ecommerce site are well stocked with new arrivals for the holiday season. With discounts up to 50% off, we anticipate inventory will move quickly."
The Company continues to prioritize the safety of its associates, customers, and community by closely monitoring all state and local guidelines. Safe shopping practices have been implemented across all stores and will continue to be modified and updated based on local conditions and directives.
The following 85 Justice stores are included in this event:
|
CENTER NAME
|
STREET ADDRESS
|
CITY
|
ST
|
ZIP
|
RIVERCHASE GALLERIA
|
2100 Riverchase Galleria
|
Hoover
|
AL
|
35244
|
CHANDLER FASHION CENTER
|
3111 WEST CHANDLER BLVD
|
CHANDLER
|
AZ
|
85224
|
QUEEN CREEK MARKETPLACE
|
21506 S ELLSWORTH LOOP ROAD
|
QUEEN CREEK
|
AZ
|
85242
|
GILROY PREMIUM OUTLETS
|
681 LEAVESLEY ROAD
|
GILROY
|
CA
|
95020
|
ONTARIO MILLS
|
ONE MILLS CIRCLE
|
ONTARIO
|
CA
|
91764
|
MOUNTAIN GROVE AT CITRUS PLAZA
|
27461 SAN BERNARDINO AVE., SUITE 120
|
REDLANDS
|
CA
|
92374
|
CROSSROADS AT RIVERBANK
|
2417 Claribel Road
|
RIVERBANK
|
CA
|
95367
|
GALLERIA AT ROSEVILLE
|
1151 HARDING BOULEVARD
|
ROSEVILLE
|
CA
|
95678
|
OUTLETS AT THE BORDER
|
4459 CAMINO DE LA PLAZA, SUITE 434
|
SAN DIEGO
|
CA
|
92173
|
PROMENADE AT TEMECULA
|
40820 WINCHESTER ROAD
|
TEMECULA
|
CA
|
92591
|
TOWN CENTER AT BOCA RATON
|
6000 WEST GLADES ROAD
|
BOCA RATON
|
FL
|
33431
|
BRANDON SHOPPING CENTER
|
459 BRANDON TOWN CENTER
|
BRANDON
|
FL
|
33511
|
CORAL SQUARE
|
9469 WEST ATLANTIC BLVD
|
CORAL SPRINGS
|
FL
|
33071
|
THE LOOP
|
3208 N JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
|
KISSIMMEE
|
FL
|
34741
|
LAKESIDE VILLAGE
|
SPACE G108
|
LAKELAND
|
FL
|
33804
|
ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL PREMIUM OUTLETS
|
4973 INTERNATIONAL DRIVE
|
ORLANDO
|
FL
|
32819
|
LAKE BUENA VISTA F/STORES
|
15657S APOPKA VINELAND ROAD
|
ORLANDO
|
FL
|
32821
|
PEMBROKE LAKES MALL
|
11401 PINES BOULEVARD
|
PEMBROKE PINES
|
FL
|
33026
|
SHOPS AT WIREGRASS
|
28329 PASEO DRIVE
|
WESLEY CHAPEL
|
FL
|
33543
|
AUGUSTA MALL
|
3450 WRIGHTSBORO ROAD
|
AUGUSTA
|
GA
|
30909
|
MALL OF GEORGIA
|
3333 BUFORD DRIVE
|
BUFORD
|
GA
|
30519
|
SHOPPES AT RIVER CROSSING
|
I-75 AND RIVERSIDE DRIVE
|
MACON
|
GA
|
31201
|
SHOPPES AT WEBB GIN
|
1350 SCENIC HIGHWAY
|
SNELLVILLE
|
GA
|
30078
|
JORDAN CREEK TOWN CENTER
|
101 74TH STREET
|
WEST DES MOINES
|
IA
|
50266
|
ALGONQUIN COMMONS
|
1828 SOUTH RANDALL ROAD
|
ALGONQUIN
|
IL
|
60102
|
BLOOMINGDALE COURT
|
348-110 WEST ARMY TRAIL ROAD
|
BLOOMINGDALE
|
IL
|
60108
|
CHICAGO RIDGE MALL
|
444 CHICAGO RIDGE MALL
|
CHICAGO RIDGE
|
IL
|
60415
|
GENEVA COMMONS
|
506 COMMONS DRIVE
|
GENEVA
|
IL
|
60134
|
YORKTOWN CENTER
|
203 YORKTOWN CENTER
|
LOMBARD
|
IL
|
60148
|
ORLAND SQUARE
|
244 ORLAND SQUARE DRIVE/SUITE B12
|
ORLAND PARK
|
IL
|
60462
|
OLD ORCHARD
|
4999 Old Orchard Shopping Center
|
SKOKIE
|
IL
|
60077
|
INDIANA PREMIUM OUTLETS
|
11765 NE EXECUTIVE DRIVE
|
EDINBURGH
|
IN
|
46124
|
GREENWOOD PARK MALL
|
1251 US 31 NORTH
|
GREENWOOD
|
IN
|
46142
|
SOUTHLAKE MALL
|
2109 SOUTHLAKE MALL
|
MERRILLVILLE
|
IN
|
46410
|
PLAINFIELD COMMONS
|
2683 EAST MAIN STREET
|
PLAINFIELD
|
IN
|
46168
|
TOWNE EAST SQUARE
|
7700 EAST KELLOGG
|
WICHITA
|
KS
|
67207
|
HAMBURG PAVILION
|
2312 SIR BARTON WAY
|
LEXINGTON
|
KY
|
40507
|
ACADIANA MALL
|
5725 JOHNSTON STREET/SUITE 117
|
LAFAYETTE
|
LA
|
70503
|
LAKESIDE SHOPPING CENTER
|
3301 VETERANS MEMORIAL BLVD
|
METAIRIE
|
LA
|
70002
|
WHITE MARSH MALL
|
8200 PERRY HALL BOULEVARD
|
BALTIMORE
|
MD
|
21236
|
BIRCH RUN PREMIUM OUTLETS
|
12158 SOUTH BEYER ROAD
|
BIRCH RUN
|
MI
|
48415
|
SOUTHLAND CENTER
|
23000 EUREKA ROAD
|
TAYLOR
|
MI
|
48180
|
ALBERTVILLE PREMIUM OUTLETS
|
6415 LABOUX AVENUE NE
|
ALBERTVILLE
|
MN
|
55301
|
TANGER OUTLET BRANSON
|
300 TANGER BOULEVARD
|
BRANSON
|
MO
|
65616
|
DOGWOOD FESTIVAL
|
50 PROMENADE BOULEVARD
|
FLOWOOD
|
MS
|
39232
|
BLAKENEY SHOPPING CENTER
|
9882 REA ROAD
|
CHARLOTTE
|
NC
|
28277
|
CHERRY HILL MALL
|
514 CHERRY HILL MALL
|
CHERRY HILL
|
NJ
|
08002
|
MENLO PARK MALL
|
55 PARSONAGE ROAD
|
EDISON
|
NJ
|
08837
|
FREEHOLD RACEWAY MALL
|
3710 ROUTE 9
|
FREEHOLD
|
NJ
|
07728
|
PARAMUS PARK
|
700 PARAMUS PARK
|
PARAMUS
|
NJ
|
07652
|
WILLOWBROOK MALL
|
1285 WILLOWBROOK MALL
|
WAYNE
|
NJ
|
07470
|
CROSS COUNTY SHOPPING CENTER
|
8000 MALL WALK
|
YONKERS
|
NY
|
10704
|
POLARIS FASHION PLACE
|
1500 POLARIS PKWY/SUITE 2096
|
COLUMBUS
|
OH
|
43240
|
SOUTHPARK MALL
|
500 SOUTHPARK CENTER
|
STRONGSVILLE
|
OH
|
44136
|
FRANKLIN PARK MALL
|
5001 MONROE STREET
|
TOLEDO
|
OH
|
43623
|
PENN SQUARE MALL
|
1901 NW EXPRESSWAY
|
OKLAHOMA CITY
|
OK
|
73118
|
OUTLET SHOPPES AT OKLAHOMA CITY
|
7624 WEST RENO AVENUE
|
OKLAHOMA CITY
|
OK
|
73101
|
WOODLAND HILLS MALL
|
7021 SOUTH MEMORIAL DRIVE
|
TULSA
|
OK
|
74133
|
GROVE CITY PREMIUM OUTLETS
|
1911 LEESBURG GROVE CITY ROAD
|
GROVE CITY
|
PA
|
16127
|
TANGER OUTLET HERSHEY
|
46 OUTLET SQUARE
|
HERSHEY
|
PA
|
17033
|
ROSS PARK MALL
|
1000 ROSS PARK DRIVE
|
PITTSBURGH
|
PA
|
15237
|
TANGER OUTLET PITTSBURGH
|
2200 TANGER BOULEVARD
|
Washington
|
PA
|
15301
|
EMPIRE MALL
|
5000 WEST EMPIRE MALL
|
SIOUX FALLS
|
SD
|
57116
|
HAMILTON PLACE
|
2100 HAMILTON BLVD
|
CHATTANOOGA
|
TN
|
37421
|
COOLSPRINGS GALLERIA
|
1800 GALLERIA BLVD
|
FRANKLIN
|
TN
|
37067
|
WEST TOWN MALL
|
7600 KINGSTON PIKE
|
KNOXVILLE
|
TN
|
37919
|
TANGER OUTLET SEVIERVILLE
|
1645 PARKWAY
|
SEVIERVILLE
|
TN
|
37862
|
HILLSIDE VILLAGE
|
305 WEST FM 1382
|
CEDAR HILL
|
TX
|
75104
|
LAKELINE PLAZA
|
11066 PECAN PARK BLVD
|
CEDAR PARK
|
TX
|
78613
|
ALLIANCE TOWN CENTER
|
9510 SAGE MEADOW TRAIL
|
FORT WORTH
|
TX
|
76177
|
STONEBRIAR CENTRE
|
2601 PRESTON ROAD
|
FRISCO
|
TX
|
75034
|
GRAPEVINE MILLS
|
3000 GRAPEVINE MILLS PARKWAY
|
GRAPEVINE
|
TX
|
76051
|
MEMORIAL CITY MALL
|
303 MEMORIAL CITY WAY
|
HOUSTON
|
TX
|
77024
|
TOMBALL CROSSINGS
|
22507 TOMBALL PARKWAY
|
HOUSTON
|
TX
|
77070
|
DEERBROOK MARKETPLACE
|
20520 HIGHWAY 59
|
HUMBLE
|
TX
|
77338
|
KATY MILLS
|
5000 KATY MILLS CIRCLE
|
KATY
|
TX
|
77494
|
LA PLAZA MALL
|
2200 SOUTH TENTH STREET
|
MCALLEN
|
TX
|
78503
|
MIDLAND PARK MALL
|
4511 NORTH MIDKIFF
|
MIDLAND
|
TX
|
79705
|
ROUND ROCK PREMIUM OUTLETS
|
4401 NORTH IH-35
|
ROUND ROCK
|
TX
|
78664
|
NORTH STAR MALL
|
2000 NORTH STAR MALL
|
SAN ANTONIO
|
TX
|
78216
|
TANGER OUTLET SAN MARCOS
|
4015 INTERSTATE 35 SOUTH
|
SAN MARCOS
|
TX
|
78666
|
WOODLANDS MALL
|
LAKE WOODLANDS DRIVE
|
THE WOODLANDS
|
TX
|
77380
|
COMMONS AT ISSAQUAH
|
755 NW GILMAN BLVD
|
ISSAQUAH
|
WA
|
98027
|
SOUTHCENTER SHOPPING CENTER
|
633 SOUTHCENTER S/C
|
SEATTLE
|
WA
|
98188
|
SEATTLE PREMIUM OUTLETS
|
10600 QUIL CEDA BLVD
|
TULALIP
|
WA
|
98271
About SB360 Capital Partners LLC – SB360 Capital Partners (www.sb360.com), a Schottenstein Affiliate, helps businesses manage change, restructure assets, and turn around dwindling profitability. SB360 makes equity investments to infuse capital for growth opportunities, fund turnarounds, and provide liquidity to businesses experiencing change. SB360 acquires assets of all types including inventory, fixed assets, intellectual property, real estate, and complete business units. The firm's asset disposition services range from providing guaranteed asset value recovery to acting as a liquidation consultant. Additionally, SB360 has entities engaged in real estate advisory, commercial real estate investment and the operation of the SBC Logistics Asset Recovery Center in Columbus. A lending affiliate, Second Avenue Capital Partners, provides asset-based loans for middle-market companies. The principals of SB360 hold extensive commercial interests in national retail and wholesale operations; internationally recognized consumer brands; commercial, residential, and industrial real estate properties; and financial service operations.
SOURCE SB360 Capital Partners LLC