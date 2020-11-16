Justice Commences Total Inventory Blowout Sales In 85 Locations And Online

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SB360 Capital Partners, one of the country's leading asset disposition specialists, announced the start of "Total Inventory Blowout" sales in 85 Justice stores as well as the e-commerce site at www.shopjustice.com. SB360 will be the exclusive consultant to assist Justice as they conduct these sales.

Justice is a destination store for tween girls, offering a large selection of tween fashion merchandise and accessories at affordable prices. The Total Inventory Blowout sales in the 85 Justice stores and the ecommerce site will feature great deals on all products. Throughout the chain, customers can take advantage of discounts up to 50% off the original price on a full selection of merchandise in a wide range of styles and sizes.

Aaron Miller, Executive Vice President of SB360, said, "We've been working with Justice for a few months now, and we've seen a strong turnout during our previous sale events. This sale event is unique in that the stores and the ecommerce site are well stocked with new arrivals for the holiday season. With discounts up to 50% off, we anticipate inventory will move quickly."

The Company continues to prioritize the safety of its associates, customers, and community by closely monitoring all state and local guidelines. Safe shopping practices have been implemented across all stores and will continue to be modified and updated based on local conditions and directives.

The following 85 Justice stores are included in this event:

CENTER NAME STREET ADDRESS CITY ST ZIP RIVERCHASE GALLERIA 2100 Riverchase Galleria Hoover AL 35244 CHANDLER FASHION CENTER 3111 WEST CHANDLER BLVD CHANDLER AZ 85224 QUEEN CREEK MARKETPLACE 21506 S ELLSWORTH LOOP ROAD QUEEN CREEK AZ 85242 GILROY PREMIUM OUTLETS 681 LEAVESLEY ROAD GILROY CA 95020 ONTARIO MILLS ONE MILLS CIRCLE ONTARIO CA 91764 MOUNTAIN GROVE AT CITRUS PLAZA 27461 SAN BERNARDINO AVE., SUITE 120 REDLANDS CA 92374 CROSSROADS AT RIVERBANK 2417 Claribel Road RIVERBANK CA 95367 GALLERIA AT ROSEVILLE 1151 HARDING BOULEVARD ROSEVILLE CA 95678 OUTLETS AT THE BORDER 4459 CAMINO DE LA PLAZA, SUITE 434 SAN DIEGO CA 92173 PROMENADE AT TEMECULA 40820 WINCHESTER ROAD TEMECULA CA 92591 TOWN CENTER AT BOCA RATON 6000 WEST GLADES ROAD BOCA RATON FL 33431 BRANDON SHOPPING CENTER 459 BRANDON TOWN CENTER BRANDON FL 33511 CORAL SQUARE 9469 WEST ATLANTIC BLVD CORAL SPRINGS FL 33071 THE LOOP 3208 N JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY KISSIMMEE FL 34741 LAKESIDE VILLAGE SPACE G108 LAKELAND FL 33804 ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL PREMIUM OUTLETS 4973 INTERNATIONAL DRIVE ORLANDO FL 32819 LAKE BUENA VISTA F/STORES 15657S APOPKA VINELAND ROAD ORLANDO FL 32821 PEMBROKE LAKES MALL 11401 PINES BOULEVARD PEMBROKE PINES FL 33026 SHOPS AT WIREGRASS 28329 PASEO DRIVE WESLEY CHAPEL FL 33543 AUGUSTA MALL 3450 WRIGHTSBORO ROAD AUGUSTA GA 30909 MALL OF GEORGIA 3333 BUFORD DRIVE BUFORD GA 30519 SHOPPES AT RIVER CROSSING I-75 AND RIVERSIDE DRIVE MACON GA 31201 SHOPPES AT WEBB GIN 1350 SCENIC HIGHWAY SNELLVILLE GA 30078 JORDAN CREEK TOWN CENTER 101 74TH STREET WEST DES MOINES IA 50266 ALGONQUIN COMMONS 1828 SOUTH RANDALL ROAD ALGONQUIN IL 60102 BLOOMINGDALE COURT 348-110 WEST ARMY TRAIL ROAD BLOOMINGDALE IL 60108 CHICAGO RIDGE MALL 444 CHICAGO RIDGE MALL CHICAGO RIDGE IL 60415 GENEVA COMMONS 506 COMMONS DRIVE GENEVA IL 60134 YORKTOWN CENTER 203 YORKTOWN CENTER LOMBARD IL 60148 ORLAND SQUARE 244 ORLAND SQUARE DRIVE/SUITE B12 ORLAND PARK IL 60462 OLD ORCHARD 4999 Old Orchard Shopping Center SKOKIE IL 60077 INDIANA PREMIUM OUTLETS 11765 NE EXECUTIVE DRIVE EDINBURGH IN 46124 GREENWOOD PARK MALL 1251 US 31 NORTH GREENWOOD IN 46142 SOUTHLAKE MALL 2109 SOUTHLAKE MALL MERRILLVILLE IN 46410 PLAINFIELD COMMONS 2683 EAST MAIN STREET PLAINFIELD IN 46168 TOWNE EAST SQUARE 7700 EAST KELLOGG WICHITA KS 67207 HAMBURG PAVILION 2312 SIR BARTON WAY LEXINGTON KY 40507 ACADIANA MALL 5725 JOHNSTON STREET/SUITE 117 LAFAYETTE LA 70503 LAKESIDE SHOPPING CENTER 3301 VETERANS MEMORIAL BLVD METAIRIE LA 70002 WHITE MARSH MALL 8200 PERRY HALL BOULEVARD BALTIMORE MD 21236 BIRCH RUN PREMIUM OUTLETS 12158 SOUTH BEYER ROAD BIRCH RUN MI 48415 SOUTHLAND CENTER 23000 EUREKA ROAD TAYLOR MI 48180 ALBERTVILLE PREMIUM OUTLETS 6415 LABOUX AVENUE NE ALBERTVILLE MN 55301 TANGER OUTLET BRANSON 300 TANGER BOULEVARD BRANSON MO 65616 DOGWOOD FESTIVAL 50 PROMENADE BOULEVARD FLOWOOD MS 39232 BLAKENEY SHOPPING CENTER 9882 REA ROAD CHARLOTTE NC 28277 CHERRY HILL MALL 514 CHERRY HILL MALL CHERRY HILL NJ 08002 MENLO PARK MALL 55 PARSONAGE ROAD EDISON NJ 08837 FREEHOLD RACEWAY MALL 3710 ROUTE 9 FREEHOLD NJ 07728 PARAMUS PARK 700 PARAMUS PARK PARAMUS NJ 07652 WILLOWBROOK MALL 1285 WILLOWBROOK MALL WAYNE NJ 07470 CROSS COUNTY SHOPPING CENTER 8000 MALL WALK YONKERS NY 10704 POLARIS FASHION PLACE 1500 POLARIS PKWY/SUITE 2096 COLUMBUS OH 43240 SOUTHPARK MALL 500 SOUTHPARK CENTER STRONGSVILLE OH 44136 FRANKLIN PARK MALL 5001 MONROE STREET TOLEDO OH 43623 PENN SQUARE MALL 1901 NW EXPRESSWAY OKLAHOMA CITY OK 73118 OUTLET SHOPPES AT OKLAHOMA CITY 7624 WEST RENO AVENUE OKLAHOMA CITY OK 73101 WOODLAND HILLS MALL 7021 SOUTH MEMORIAL DRIVE TULSA OK 74133 GROVE CITY PREMIUM OUTLETS 1911 LEESBURG GROVE CITY ROAD GROVE CITY PA 16127 TANGER OUTLET HERSHEY 46 OUTLET SQUARE HERSHEY PA 17033 ROSS PARK MALL 1000 ROSS PARK DRIVE PITTSBURGH PA 15237 TANGER OUTLET PITTSBURGH 2200 TANGER BOULEVARD Washington PA 15301 EMPIRE MALL 5000 WEST EMPIRE MALL SIOUX FALLS SD 57116 HAMILTON PLACE 2100 HAMILTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA TN 37421 COOLSPRINGS GALLERIA 1800 GALLERIA BLVD FRANKLIN TN 37067 WEST TOWN MALL 7600 KINGSTON PIKE KNOXVILLE TN 37919 TANGER OUTLET SEVIERVILLE 1645 PARKWAY SEVIERVILLE TN 37862 HILLSIDE VILLAGE 305 WEST FM 1382 CEDAR HILL TX 75104 LAKELINE PLAZA 11066 PECAN PARK BLVD CEDAR PARK TX 78613 ALLIANCE TOWN CENTER 9510 SAGE MEADOW TRAIL FORT WORTH TX 76177 STONEBRIAR CENTRE 2601 PRESTON ROAD FRISCO TX 75034 GRAPEVINE MILLS 3000 GRAPEVINE MILLS PARKWAY GRAPEVINE TX 76051 MEMORIAL CITY MALL 303 MEMORIAL CITY WAY HOUSTON TX 77024 TOMBALL CROSSINGS 22507 TOMBALL PARKWAY HOUSTON TX 77070 DEERBROOK MARKETPLACE 20520 HIGHWAY 59 HUMBLE TX 77338 KATY MILLS 5000 KATY MILLS CIRCLE KATY TX 77494 LA PLAZA MALL 2200 SOUTH TENTH STREET MCALLEN TX 78503 MIDLAND PARK MALL 4511 NORTH MIDKIFF MIDLAND TX 79705 ROUND ROCK PREMIUM OUTLETS 4401 NORTH IH-35 ROUND ROCK TX 78664 NORTH STAR MALL 2000 NORTH STAR MALL SAN ANTONIO TX 78216 TANGER OUTLET SAN MARCOS 4015 INTERSTATE 35 SOUTH SAN MARCOS TX 78666 WOODLANDS MALL LAKE WOODLANDS DRIVE THE WOODLANDS TX 77380 COMMONS AT ISSAQUAH 755 NW GILMAN BLVD ISSAQUAH WA 98027 SOUTHCENTER SHOPPING CENTER 633 SOUTHCENTER S/C SEATTLE WA 98188 SEATTLE PREMIUM OUTLETS 10600 QUIL CEDA BLVD TULALIP WA 98271

About SB360 Capital Partners LLC – SB360 Capital Partners (www.sb360.com), a Schottenstein Affiliate, helps businesses manage change, restructure assets, and turn around dwindling profitability. SB360 makes equity investments to infuse capital for growth opportunities, fund turnarounds, and provide liquidity to businesses experiencing change. SB360 acquires assets of all types including inventory, fixed assets, intellectual property, real estate, and complete business units. The firm's asset disposition services range from providing guaranteed asset value recovery to acting as a liquidation consultant. Additionally, SB360 has entities engaged in real estate advisory, commercial real estate investment and the operation of the SBC Logistics Asset Recovery Center in Columbus. A lending affiliate, Second Avenue Capital Partners, provides asset-based loans for middle-market companies. The principals of SB360 hold extensive commercial interests in national retail and wholesale operations; internationally recognized consumer brands; commercial, residential, and industrial real estate properties; and financial service operations.

