Justice Commences Total Inventory Blowout Sales In 85 Locations And Online

News provided by

SB360 Capital Partners LLC

Nov 16, 2020, 08:30 ET

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SB360 Capital Partners, one of the country's leading asset disposition specialists, announced the start of "Total Inventory Blowout" sales in 85 Justice stores as well as the e-commerce site at www.shopjustice.com. SB360 will be the exclusive consultant to assist Justice as they conduct these sales.

Justice is a destination store for tween girls, offering a large selection of tween fashion merchandise and accessories at affordable prices. The Total Inventory Blowout sales in the 85 Justice stores and the ecommerce site will feature great deals on all products. Throughout the chain, customers can take advantage of discounts up to 50% off the original price on a full selection of merchandise in a wide range of styles and sizes.

Aaron Miller, Executive Vice President of SB360, said, "We've been working with Justice for a few months now, and we've seen a strong turnout during our previous sale events. This sale event is unique in that the stores and the ecommerce site are well stocked with new arrivals for the holiday season. With discounts up to 50% off, we anticipate inventory will move quickly."

The Company continues to prioritize the safety of its associates, customers, and community by closely monitoring all state and local guidelines. Safe shopping practices have been implemented across all stores and will continue to be modified and updated based on local conditions and directives.

The following 85 Justice stores are included in this event:

CENTER NAME

STREET ADDRESS

CITY

ST

ZIP

RIVERCHASE GALLERIA

2100 Riverchase Galleria

Hoover

AL

35244

CHANDLER FASHION CENTER

3111 WEST CHANDLER BLVD

CHANDLER

AZ

85224

QUEEN CREEK MARKETPLACE

21506 S ELLSWORTH LOOP ROAD

QUEEN CREEK

AZ

85242

GILROY PREMIUM OUTLETS

681 LEAVESLEY ROAD

GILROY

CA

95020

ONTARIO MILLS

ONE MILLS CIRCLE

ONTARIO

CA

91764

MOUNTAIN GROVE AT CITRUS PLAZA

27461 SAN BERNARDINO AVE., SUITE 120

REDLANDS

CA

92374

CROSSROADS AT RIVERBANK

2417 Claribel Road

RIVERBANK

CA

95367

GALLERIA AT ROSEVILLE

1151 HARDING BOULEVARD

ROSEVILLE

CA

95678

OUTLETS AT THE BORDER

4459 CAMINO DE LA PLAZA, SUITE 434

SAN DIEGO

CA

92173

PROMENADE AT TEMECULA

40820 WINCHESTER ROAD

TEMECULA

CA

92591

TOWN CENTER AT BOCA RATON

6000 WEST GLADES ROAD

BOCA RATON

FL

33431

BRANDON SHOPPING CENTER

459 BRANDON TOWN CENTER

BRANDON

FL

33511

CORAL SQUARE

9469 WEST ATLANTIC BLVD

CORAL SPRINGS

FL

33071

THE LOOP

3208 N JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

KISSIMMEE

FL

34741

LAKESIDE VILLAGE

SPACE G108

LAKELAND

FL

33804

ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL PREMIUM OUTLETS

4973 INTERNATIONAL DRIVE

ORLANDO

FL

32819

LAKE BUENA VISTA F/STORES

15657S APOPKA VINELAND ROAD

ORLANDO

FL

32821

PEMBROKE LAKES MALL

11401 PINES BOULEVARD

PEMBROKE PINES

FL

33026

SHOPS AT WIREGRASS

28329 PASEO DRIVE

WESLEY CHAPEL

FL

33543

AUGUSTA MALL

3450 WRIGHTSBORO ROAD

AUGUSTA

GA

30909

MALL OF GEORGIA

3333 BUFORD DRIVE

BUFORD

GA

30519

SHOPPES AT RIVER CROSSING

I-75 AND RIVERSIDE DRIVE

MACON

GA

31201

SHOPPES AT WEBB GIN

1350 SCENIC HIGHWAY

SNELLVILLE

GA

30078

JORDAN CREEK TOWN CENTER

101 74TH STREET

WEST DES MOINES

IA

50266

ALGONQUIN COMMONS

1828 SOUTH RANDALL ROAD

ALGONQUIN

IL

60102

BLOOMINGDALE COURT

348-110 WEST ARMY TRAIL ROAD

BLOOMINGDALE

IL

60108

CHICAGO RIDGE MALL

444 CHICAGO RIDGE MALL

CHICAGO RIDGE

IL

60415

GENEVA COMMONS

506 COMMONS DRIVE

GENEVA

IL

60134

YORKTOWN CENTER

203 YORKTOWN CENTER

LOMBARD

IL

60148

ORLAND SQUARE

244 ORLAND SQUARE DRIVE/SUITE B12

ORLAND PARK

IL

60462

OLD ORCHARD

4999 Old Orchard Shopping Center

SKOKIE

IL

60077

INDIANA PREMIUM OUTLETS

11765 NE EXECUTIVE DRIVE

EDINBURGH

IN

46124

GREENWOOD PARK MALL

1251 US 31 NORTH

GREENWOOD

IN

46142

SOUTHLAKE MALL

2109 SOUTHLAKE MALL

MERRILLVILLE

IN

46410

PLAINFIELD COMMONS

2683 EAST MAIN STREET

PLAINFIELD

IN

46168

TOWNE EAST SQUARE

7700 EAST KELLOGG

WICHITA

KS

67207

HAMBURG PAVILION

2312 SIR BARTON WAY

LEXINGTON

KY

40507

ACADIANA MALL

5725 JOHNSTON STREET/SUITE 117

LAFAYETTE

LA

70503

LAKESIDE SHOPPING CENTER

3301 VETERANS MEMORIAL BLVD

METAIRIE

LA

70002

WHITE MARSH MALL

8200 PERRY HALL BOULEVARD

BALTIMORE

MD

21236

BIRCH RUN PREMIUM OUTLETS

12158 SOUTH BEYER ROAD

BIRCH RUN

MI

48415

SOUTHLAND CENTER

23000 EUREKA ROAD

TAYLOR

MI

48180

ALBERTVILLE PREMIUM OUTLETS

6415 LABOUX AVENUE NE

ALBERTVILLE

MN

55301

TANGER OUTLET BRANSON

300 TANGER BOULEVARD

BRANSON

MO

65616

DOGWOOD FESTIVAL

50 PROMENADE BOULEVARD

FLOWOOD

MS

39232

BLAKENEY SHOPPING CENTER

9882 REA ROAD

CHARLOTTE

NC

28277

CHERRY HILL MALL

514 CHERRY HILL MALL

CHERRY HILL

NJ

08002

MENLO PARK MALL

55 PARSONAGE ROAD

EDISON

NJ

08837

FREEHOLD RACEWAY MALL

3710 ROUTE 9

FREEHOLD

NJ

07728

PARAMUS PARK

700 PARAMUS PARK

PARAMUS

NJ

07652

WILLOWBROOK MALL

1285 WILLOWBROOK MALL

WAYNE

NJ

07470

CROSS COUNTY SHOPPING CENTER

8000 MALL WALK

YONKERS

NY

10704

POLARIS FASHION PLACE

1500 POLARIS PKWY/SUITE 2096

COLUMBUS

OH

43240

SOUTHPARK MALL

500 SOUTHPARK CENTER

STRONGSVILLE

OH

44136

FRANKLIN PARK MALL

5001 MONROE STREET

TOLEDO

OH

43623

PENN SQUARE MALL

1901 NW EXPRESSWAY

OKLAHOMA CITY

OK

73118

OUTLET SHOPPES AT OKLAHOMA CITY

7624 WEST RENO AVENUE

OKLAHOMA CITY

OK

73101

WOODLAND HILLS MALL

7021 SOUTH MEMORIAL DRIVE

TULSA

OK

74133

GROVE CITY PREMIUM OUTLETS

1911 LEESBURG GROVE CITY ROAD

GROVE CITY

PA

16127

TANGER OUTLET HERSHEY

46 OUTLET SQUARE

HERSHEY

PA

17033

ROSS PARK MALL

1000 ROSS PARK DRIVE

PITTSBURGH

PA

15237

TANGER OUTLET PITTSBURGH

2200 TANGER BOULEVARD

Washington

PA

15301

EMPIRE MALL

5000 WEST EMPIRE MALL

SIOUX FALLS

SD

57116

HAMILTON PLACE

2100 HAMILTON BLVD

CHATTANOOGA

TN

37421

COOLSPRINGS GALLERIA

1800 GALLERIA BLVD

FRANKLIN

TN

37067

WEST TOWN MALL

7600 KINGSTON PIKE

KNOXVILLE

TN

37919

TANGER OUTLET SEVIERVILLE

1645 PARKWAY

SEVIERVILLE

TN

37862

HILLSIDE VILLAGE

305 WEST FM 1382

CEDAR HILL

TX

75104

LAKELINE PLAZA

11066 PECAN PARK BLVD

CEDAR PARK

TX

78613

ALLIANCE TOWN CENTER

9510 SAGE MEADOW TRAIL

FORT WORTH

TX

76177

STONEBRIAR CENTRE

2601 PRESTON ROAD

FRISCO

TX

75034

GRAPEVINE MILLS

3000 GRAPEVINE MILLS PARKWAY

GRAPEVINE

TX

76051

MEMORIAL CITY MALL

303 MEMORIAL CITY WAY

HOUSTON

TX

77024

TOMBALL CROSSINGS

22507 TOMBALL PARKWAY

HOUSTON

TX

77070

DEERBROOK MARKETPLACE

20520 HIGHWAY 59

HUMBLE

TX

77338

KATY MILLS

5000 KATY MILLS CIRCLE

KATY

TX

77494

LA PLAZA MALL

2200 SOUTH TENTH STREET

MCALLEN

TX

78503

MIDLAND PARK MALL

4511 NORTH MIDKIFF

MIDLAND

TX

79705

ROUND ROCK PREMIUM OUTLETS

4401 NORTH IH-35

ROUND ROCK

TX

78664

NORTH STAR MALL

2000 NORTH STAR MALL

SAN ANTONIO

TX

78216

TANGER OUTLET SAN MARCOS

4015 INTERSTATE 35 SOUTH

SAN MARCOS

TX

78666

WOODLANDS MALL

LAKE WOODLANDS DRIVE

THE WOODLANDS

TX

77380

COMMONS AT ISSAQUAH

755 NW GILMAN BLVD

ISSAQUAH

WA

98027

SOUTHCENTER SHOPPING CENTER

633 SOUTHCENTER S/C

SEATTLE

WA

98188

SEATTLE PREMIUM OUTLETS

10600 QUIL CEDA BLVD

TULALIP

WA

98271

About SB360 Capital Partners LLC – SB360 Capital Partners (www.sb360.com), a Schottenstein Affiliate, helps businesses manage change, restructure assets, and turn around dwindling profitability. SB360 makes equity investments to infuse capital for growth opportunities, fund turnarounds, and provide liquidity to businesses experiencing change. SB360 acquires assets of all types including inventory, fixed assets, intellectual property, real estate, and complete business units. The firm's asset disposition services range from providing guaranteed asset value recovery to acting as a liquidation consultant. Additionally, SB360 has entities engaged in real estate advisory, commercial real estate investment and the operation of the SBC Logistics Asset Recovery Center in Columbus. A lending affiliate, Second Avenue Capital Partners, provides asset-based loans for middle-market companies. The principals of SB360 hold extensive commercial interests in national retail and wholesale operations; internationally recognized consumer brands; commercial, residential, and industrial real estate properties; and financial service operations.

SOURCE SB360 Capital Partners LLC

Related Links

https://www.shopjustice.com