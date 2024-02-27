SB360 Capital Partners Continues Rapid Growth with the Addition of Retail Finance Industry Veteran Marc S. Price

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schottenstein affiliate SB360 Capital Partners (SB360), a leading asset realization and advisory firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of finance industry veteran Marc S. Price as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development. Based in the Boston office, Marc will work with the senior leadership team across the broader SB360 platform to identify and pursue opportunities that align with the company's retail growth strategy.

With over 25 years of commercial finance experience, Marc brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to a team already deeply established as retail and consumer industry leaders. Before joining SB360, Marc was head of the retail finance unit for PNC Business Credit. Previously, he was co-head of Monroe Capital's retail vertical and held various other leadership roles at retail-focused financial institutions.

With over 25 years of commercial finance experience, Marc brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the team. Post this

"While the retail landscape continues to transform, SB360 has positioned itself at the forefront of this evolution," stated Marc. "Simplified, off-the-shelf solutions no longer meet the needs of today's retailers. Solutions need to be thoughtful, bespoke, and multifaceted. Whether it's asset monetization, advisory, debt, or equity, SB360's ability to deliver for clients made it the perfect next step for me."

Joining SB360 is a homecoming of sorts for Marc, who, earlier in his career, managed valuation services for a separate Schottenstein affiliate. It also reunites him with friends and colleagues from prior firms he has worked with throughout his distinguished career.

"Aside from being a nationally recognized professional with a specialized set of experiences in restructuring and asset-based lending, Marc is a longtime friend of the firm," said Aaron Miller, President of SB360. "He's witnessed our tremendous growth and increased market share. Adding Marc to our team will undoubtedly contribute to our continued success."

In addition to his role at SB360, Marc will work cross-platform with the team at Second Avenue Capital Partners (SACP), the firm's lending arm.

"Marc has built his career on developing meaningful relationships with a broad network of companies, sponsors, and professionals," said Michael D. Sullivan, who heads up loan origination efforts for SACP. "We are excited to have him join the organization. We look forward to leveraging his insights and unique skill set to further strengthen our position as a leading provider of asset-based lending solutions."

About SB360 Capital Partners – SB360 Capital Partners (SB360), a Schottenstein Affiliate, is one of North America's leading asset realization and merchant banking firms. The firm invests equity capital to support growth opportunities, fund business turnarounds, and provide liquidity to businesses navigating change. SB360 encompasses business groups involved in advisory services, asset disposition, luxury diamond and jewelry assets, new store sets, and commercial real estate advisory and investment. The firm's lending arm, Second Avenue Capital Partners, provides asset-based loans for middle-market companies. SB360's principals hold extensive financial interests in internationally recognized retail and wholesale companies, consumer brands, financial service operations, and commercial, residential, and industrial real estate properties.

About Second Avenue Capital Partners - Second Avenue Capital Partners, LLC (SACP), a Schottenstein Affiliate, specializes in asset-based loans for the broader retail and consumer products industry. Serving middle-market companies, SACP leverages the experience of retail operators, product merchants, and lenders to deliver customized capital solutions. A unique merchant perspective allows SACP to recognize and unlock value in assets other capital providers often overlook or do not understand. The firm's tailored financial solutions are a vital resource for clients seeking capital to effectuate strategy and achieve financial objectives.

SOURCE SB360 Capital Partners LLC