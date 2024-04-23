Justin Di Palo Rejoins Syska Hennessy Group; Appointed Co-Lead of Sustainability Practice

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Justin Di Palo, PE, LEED AP, WELL AP, has rejoined the international engineering firm Syska Hennessy Group to serve as co-lead of its national sustainability practice and as an associate partner. He is based in the Los Angeles office.

Justin Di Palo

Di Palo, an accredited professional for LEED, WELL, and EcoDistricts, has extensive experience in energy modeling, decarbonization, and high-performance design. In his new role, he will work closely with sustainability expert and technical manager Kris Baker, the other co-lead of the sustainability practice, to oversee Syska's team of technical sustainability experts across the the firm and educate colleagues and peers in the A/E/C industry on the latest techniques in high-performance design.

Di Palo first joined Syska's Los Angeles office in 2017 as a mechanical engineer and energy analyst, working on projects in the healthcare, commercial, aviation, civic, and higher education sectors. Examples include the net-zero energy and LEED Platinum County of San Diego Live Well Health Center, a Santa Monica City Services office, the LEED Gold police facility at LAX Airport, the ConRac addition at LAX Airport (also LEED Gold), and a net-zero energy academic building at Southwestern College in Chula Vista, California.

"There are few engineers who are as knowledgeable about and as committed to sustainability as Justin," says John Passanante, executive principal and head of Syska's western region. "His return adds momentum to our ongoing efforts to incorporate sustainability into each and every one of our projects."

"Justin is also rejoining us just as our Expert Teams program is expanding," adds Robert Ioanna, executive principal and chief technical officer. "The purpose of Expert Teams is to support knowledge-sharing both internally and externally, and Justin will help to guide these initiatives."

A resident of Ventura, California, Di Palo earned a B.S. and M.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Maryland.

Syska Hennessy Group is a leading global, full-service MEP, information and communication technology (ICT), vertical transportation, and commissioning engineering firm. With more than 500 professionals across 20 offices, the company provides a full range of engineering services for projects of every size and budget. Since 1928, Syska has been designing smarter, safer, more sustainable, and more efficient buildings by integrating essential systems that respond and adapt to a changing world.

