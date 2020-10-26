Justin Dunn Joins Hilco Redevelopment Partners as Senior Vice President of Development for the 1300 Acre Development Project in Philadelphia

At HRP, Justin will be responsible for a range of development responsibilities in Philadelphia, including the master planning, design oversight, permitting, governmental and stakeholder coordination, competitive bidding, vertical construction and project management, and coordination with customers and leasing teams. Dunn will report to Jeremy Grey – EVP of Development for HRP.

"Justin's experience in industrial real estate redevelopment will play an integral role in placing this strategic location of the former refinery back into commerce and attracting world-class tenants," said Roberto Perez, Chief Executive Officer of Hilco Redevelopment Partners. "His work as a key team member at Tradepoint Atlantic, our transformational Baltimore development, helped us execute on the delivery of over six million square feet of new construction, resulting in $600 million of new investment and attracting major tenants such as Amazon, Home Depot, and Under Armour."

The remediation and development of the Philadelphia refinery site will create 13 to 15 million square feet of new product supported by significant infrastructure improvements and an estimated 19,300 jobs when complete.

"With 1,300 acres accompanied by the multi-modal infrastructure, our Philadelphia development provides any number of strategic advantages to companies seeking to serve one-third of the American population within a six-hour drive," said Dunn. "We view this project as much more than an industrial location, rather it provides future tenants real and measurable competitive advantages in terms of access to a strong workforce as well as logistical and energy efficiencies."

Dunn joins Hilco Redevelopment Partners from similar positions at Hillwood Investment Properties, LLC and Tradepoint Atlantic. Dunn earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Stevenson University, and is a member of the Sigma Beta Delta honor society for Business, Management, and Administration. He is a LEED accredited professional.

Jeremy Grey – EVP of Development for HRP said, "We're hiring the best and brightest talent in the real estate industry like Justin Dunn to manage our continued growth, particularly as we strategically acquire and redevelop obsolete industrial facilities in cities across the country and bring new economic life to urban areas in need of revitalization and opportunity."

About Hilco Redevelopment Partners:

Hilco Redevelopment Partners (https://www.hrpphilly.com) provides a single integrated solution to maximize the value of industrial sites to efficiently redevelop complex assets by considering and addressing the needs of all stakeholders. As an industry leader in redeveloping large industrial projects, Hilco Redevelopment Partners is a trusted partner and principal investor that creates exceptional value by developing and managing state-of-the-art warehouses, fulfillment centers, research & development, life science and industrial facilities. Hilco Redevelopment Partners' properties are developed to meet our customer's needs by locating in markets with strong labor pools near major population centers, and are also located near major transportation hubs, ports, and strategic infrastructure assets to create supply chain efficiencies for end-users. Hilco Redevelopment Partners is one of twenty operating units within Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), a diversified financial services company and the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of complex assets for both healthy and distressed companies.

