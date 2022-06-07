Justin Neff named president of McGee Air Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Alaska Airlines.

Neff joined the airline from Black & Veatch, a leading global engineering, consulting and construction company, where he led global IT contracting, asset management and procurement programs.

"Justin is a proven people manager with the ability to get things done, while leading with his heart," said Wayne Newton, chairman of McGee Air Services board of directors and senior vice president of airport operations and customer service at Alaska Airlines. "I am excited to see him leading our growing team at McGee as we strengthen our operation and begin to grow our presence at airports across the country."

Neff served four terms as an elected official on the city council while residing in Belton, Missouri, his hometown. Although having relocated to the Northwest a decade ago, he is loyal to the Kansas City Chiefs. Connect with him on LinkedIn.

About McGee Air Services

An Alaska Airlines company, McGee provides aircraft management and aviation services throughout the United States. Its expertise includes ground handling, aircraft cleaning, airport mobility, and check-in/gate services. https://www.mcgeeairservices.com/

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The airline emphasizes Next-Level Care for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of oneworld. With the global alliance and the airline's additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

SOURCE Alaska Airlines