Justin Rutledge Joins First Horizon Bank as Charlotte Market President

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced today that Justin Rutledge will join the bank as Charlotte Market President. He will report to Laura Bunn, Mid-Atlantic Regional President for First Horizon Bank, and will lead market strategy and execution in Charlotte with a focus on client growth, associate engagement and community service.

Justin Rutledge, Charlotte Market President First Horizon Bank

"Justin's extensive industry experience and proven track record of developing long-standing client relationships makes him a great fit for this role," said Laura Bunn, Mid-Atlantic Regional President for First Horizon. "Under his leadership, we look forward to continuing to expand our presence and grow our client base in Charlotte by delivering a high-touch, value-based client experience."

Rutledge brings more than 20 years of banking experience to First Horizon, beginning his career at BB&T as a Management Associate and most recently serving as the Charlotte Market President for Truist. Over the course of his career, he has held roles in Mortgage, Commercial Banking, Middle Market and previously served as BB&T/Truist Market President for the Fort Worth, TX market, leading this expansion market for the bank.

"I am honored to join First Horizon and serve clients across the Queen City," said Justin Rutledge, Charlotte Market President for First Horizon. "We will combine local relationships with technology and specialist expertise to support client and business growth. I also look forward to partnering with our associates and community leaders to deliver meaningful impact across the Charlotte community."

Originally from Winston-Salem, Rutledge is a graduate of Appalachian State University and is actively engaged in the community, serving on the board of directors for the YMCA of Greater Charlotte and Novant Southern Piedmont Region.

About First Horizon

