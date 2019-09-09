Justin Skiver Named Global Head of Seniors Housing
Sep 09, 2019, 16:10 ET
TOLEDO, Ohio, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) today announced that Justin Skiver has been named Senior Vice President ("SVP"), Global Head of Seniors Housing. Mr. Skiver has been with the Company since 2009 and most recently served as SVP, International, having relocated to lead the London office in 2018. Previously, Mr. Skiver served as SVP, Underwriting where he was responsible for management of the Investment Team, underwriting process, and key client relationships. Prior to becoming Senior Vice President, Mr. Skiver served as VP, Corporate Investments.
"Justin has been with Welltower for 10 years and has emerged as a true leader within our organization as well as the seniors housing industry," said Thomas J. DeRosa, Chairman and CEO of Welltower. "Most recently, he has done an exceptional job of overseeing our international efforts and his investment and relationship management experience spans the entire health care continuum."
About Welltower
Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower™, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. For more information, visit www.welltower.com.
