Justin Skiver Named Global Head of Seniors Housing

TOLEDO, Ohio, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) today announced that Justin Skiver has been named Senior Vice President ("SVP"), Global Head of Seniors Housing. Mr. Skiver has been with the Company since 2009 and most recently served as SVP, International, having relocated to lead the London office in 2018. Previously, Mr. Skiver served as SVP, Underwriting where he was responsible for management of the Investment Team, underwriting process, and key client relationships. Prior to becoming Senior Vice President, Mr. Skiver served as VP, Corporate Investments.