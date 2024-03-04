Justin Yifu Lin: Chinese market crucial for high-tech firms in advanced countries

BEIJING, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Is the Chinese market still attractive to high-tech firms from developed countries? Will the decline of demographic dividend affect China's growth? And how will China ensure high-quality development? Click the video to find the answers from Justin Yifu Lin, a member of the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, vice-chairman of the Committee on Economic Affairs of the CPPCC National Committee and dean of Peking University's Institute of New Structural Economics.

