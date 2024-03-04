Justin Yifu Lin: Chinese market crucial for high-tech firms in advanced countries

News provided by

chinadaily.com.cn

04 Mar, 2024, 05:12 ET

BEIJING, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Is the Chinese market still attractive to high-tech firms from developed countries? Will the decline of demographic dividend affect China's growth? And how will China ensure high-quality development? Click the video to find the answers from Justin Yifu Lin, a member of the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, vice-chairman of the Committee on Economic Affairs of the CPPCC National Committee and dean of Peking University's Institute of New Structural Economics.

Continue Reading

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

Also from this source

China still a priority destination for foreign investment

China still a priority destination for foreign investment

A news report from chinadaily.com.cn China will remain a key growth engine for the world economy as well as a valuable destination for foreign direct ...

Success of National Winter Games ensured by technological applications

A news report from chinadaily.com.cn: The 14th National Winter Games was successfully held in North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, with a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics