Justine Skye to Co-Create Fashion Line with /Nyden

"Justine's minimalistic yet extremely colourful personality makes her a perfect tribe leader for /Nyden," said Stina Force, Creative Director of /Nyden. "It has been so much fun working with Justine and watching her channel one of her many talents – fashion design – into creating playful yet striking clothes for her current and future fans."

To receive updates on the launch of Justine Skye's capsule collection for /Nyden and be first to access her line of 15 distinct pieces, visit Nyden.com

"As an artist, I understand the importance of self-expression. What we wear says a lot about who we are and I'm very excited to team up with /Nyden to design clothing that help people communicate their strength and independence to the world," said Justine Skye. "/Nyden and I are on the same wavelength. Working together, updating classic styles to be ultra-modern and feminine for the young women of today. This collaboration allows me to be authentic and true to who I am, a creator."

/Nyden has carefully chosen creatives who display integrity and have a strong sense of self, as well as substantial talent to serve as co-creators to design capsule collections. In addition to Justine, footballer Jérôme Boateng, tattoo artist Dr Woo and actress Noomi Rapace have already been announced, with more announcements to come in the upcoming weeks.

About /Nyden

/Nyden is not a traditional fashion brand. We are a platform with a soul, co-creating with talented tastemakers and empowering their creativity. There are no collections, no seasons – just a stream of relevant drops and events. We put tribe leaders at the center of the design process, sharing their stories and helping their creativity make an impact. /Nyden values integrity and humble arrogance. We believe in empowering creativity to redefine the future. To learn more, visit Nyden.com.

Contact:

Brittany Ouyang

JConnelly

bouyang@jconnelly.com

415-608-0585

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/justine-skye-to-co-create-fashion-line-with-nyden-300652301.html

SOURCE /Nyden

Related Links

http://www.nyden.com

