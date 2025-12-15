JustPaid Accelerates Growth with 4 Strategic Partnerships

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JustPaid , the AI-powered revenue automation platform backed by Y Combinator, and a top voted ProductHunt launch, today announced strategic customer partnerships with four leading companies: FlowHealth , Jupiter , Scout and US Lege . These different verticalized customers prove the flexibility of the JustPaid platform which streamlines different types of increasingly complex business models, invoicing and billing workflows.

For more background on the new partners:

FlowHealth is a healthcare company that has built an AI scheduling assistant to answer patient calls and schedule appointments 24/7.

Jupiter is a creator monetization platform connecting food creators with brands, ad networks and commerce integrations.

Scout is a student information system that automates back-office compliance work for homeschool, online, and hybrid schools.

US Lege is an AI-powered legislative tracking platform built for government affairs and policy professionals.

"Billing, invoicing and revenue operations are one of the last frontiers of automation in high-growth businesses," said Vinay Pinnaka, Co-Founder of JustPaid.

"By aligning with these four brands, we're weaving our billing infrastructure into growth, compliance and monetization-driven platforms. The result: better cash flow, fewer billing friction points and operational scale for our joint customers," says Harshith Vaddiparthy, Head Growth Marketer at JustPaid.ai

"JustPaid delivers the level of sophistication you'd expect from an enterprise platform, but at a price that actually makes sense for growing companies. It's rare to find a solution that's both powerful and cost-effective, and JustPaid has struck that balance perfectly," says Eric Davis, Co-Founder and CEO of US Lege.

"I was keeping track of our contracts and invoices in spreadsheets. Switching to JustPaid has made it so much easier for us to invoice our customers on time and accurately. It's another thing I don't want to worry about, and JustPaid lets me focus on what matters," says Noah Fichter, CEO of Scout.

"Switching to Justpaid has been a game-changer for our company," says Ori Kanefsky, Co-founder of FlowHealth. "The platform offers great features and automations, creating a better payment experience for our customers and saving us time so we can focus on building our company."

These strategic alliances reflect JustPaid's mission: to bring clarity, automation and strategic insight to business finance operations. With each partner, JustPaid broadens its reach across verticals from fintech and banking to e-commerce, education and the creator economy offering a unified revenue and payments backbone for diverse business models.

With JustPaid, these companies are now automating everything from recurring billing to revenue recognition, customer communications, and audit readiness powered by a 24/7 AI agent and robust integrations with tools like QuickBooks, Stripe, Salesforce and NetSuite.

For more information, to become a partner, and to be kept up to date on new developments, visit: justpaid.ai .

About JustPaid: JustPaid is the AI-powered revenue automation platform built for B2B companies. From invoicing to collections, JustPaid helps startups automate financial workflows, gain deep revenue insights, and scale without engineering effort. Backed by Y Combinator, JustPaid powers some of the most innovative companies redefining their industries.

