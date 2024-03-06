JUSTPAID, AI-POWERED FINANCE STARTUP, ANNOUNCES NEW FINANCIAL CHATBOT CAPABILITIES

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JustPaid ( chat.justpaid.io ), the AI-powered FinTech company, has just announced new capabilities for its conversational AI financial assistant/chatbot. The chatbot is being enhanced to provide more tailored and dynamic insights for users based on their specific financial needs and feedback.

The chatbot will feature custom action tiles and metrics tailored for topics like cash flow, allowing founders and business operators to have more focused conversations. Financial data from sources like QuickBooks and Chase Bank are connected to provide context on where insights are coming from.

Part of JustPaid's overarching vision for the chatbot is to integrate with Stripe and other tech-leading money movement vendors, allowing company operators, bookkeepers and accountants to process transactions seamlessly and directly within the chatbot, and thus providing a more straightforward experience for payments and services.

Leveraging new AI technology, the financial chatbot will display interactive components for a richer experience, opening up possibilities to visualize cash flows and other financial data over time in a more engaging format.

"We are committed to creating the best financial experience possible for businesses," says Anelya Grant, co-founder of JustPaid. "Business operators should be able to interact with financial data and know what is happening in real time."

Chat.justpaid.io aims to provide everything startups need for financial management and conversations in one place through its conversational interface. The new features announced today further this mission by enhancing insights, integration, and interactivity.

"We are aiming to have a super context-relevant focused chat, so that when you log in, the chatbot immediately tells you what is happening in your business with real-time tiles," says Vinay Pinnaka, co-founder of JustPaid. "If something changes in the business, you'll know immediately."

A link to try the financial AI can be found here: chat.justpaid.io .

In addition, the brand has launched a version of this chatbot on Android, with iPhone soon to follow: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.thefireskater.justpaid .

