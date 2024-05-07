JustPaid.io Partners with Accountalent to Empower Thousands of Clients with Enhanced Payment Solutions

JustPaid Provides Solution to Offloading Manual Data Collection for Accountants

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JustPaid , a leading innovator in digital payment solutions powered through AI, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Accountalent, a prominent tax and accounting services provider for Startups. This partnership will leverage JustPaid.io's cutting-edge platform to enhance financial processes for Accountalent's extensive client base.

Under this collaboration, Accountalent will integrate JustPaid.io's advanced payment platform into its service offerings, enabling its thousands of clients to benefit from more streamlined and efficient payment solutions. This integration represents a significant step forward in simplifying financial transactions and enhancing the financial operations of small and medium enterprises across the country.

Accountalent's staff will be empowered to become tech-enabled, removing tedious and laborious manual labor of data processing and collections work through JustPaid's AI platform. This will allow them to streamline and delegate their tasks more efficiently.

For over 20 years, Accountalent has sat at the forefront of innovation and will continue to maximize business operations for the benefit of all through JustPaid's AI. Accountalent has made it part of their mission to support start-ups through AI-enabled software, and provides them with up to $500,000 in refundable R&D Tax Credits annually, helping them make the most of their refund.

J.R. Faris, President and CEO of Accountalent, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are incredibly excited to partner with JustPaid.io. This collaboration is not just about integrating our technology but is a profound opportunity to transform how businesses manage their finances. We believe our platform will bring about significant efficiencies and cost savings for Accountalent's diverse clientele."

Adding to the strategic partnership's potential, Anelya Grant, Co-Founder of JustPaid.io, commented, "Our mission at JustPaid.io has always been to facilitate smoother and more reliable payment processes. Working with Accountalent allows us to extend our innovative solutions to a broader audience, ensuring that more businesses can benefit from our technology."

This partnership is expected to roll out in phases, starting this quarter, ensuring Accountalent's clients have a seamless experience. Both JustPaid.io and Accountalent are committed to providing ongoing support and updates throughout the process.

About JustPaid.io:

JustPaid.io is a leading provider of digital payment solutions, dedicated to innovating how businesses transact in the digital age. With a focus on ease of use, security, and speed, JustPaid.io's platform supports businesses across various industries in optimizing their financial operations.

About Accountalent:

Accountalent is a premier accounting firm that provides a wide range of financial services tailored to meet the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises. With a commitment to reliability and precision, Accountalent supports thousands of clients in enhancing their financial health and operational efficiency.

