JUSTPAID, AI-POWERED FINANCE STARTUP, LAUNCHES SALESFORCE INTEGRATION

27 Feb, 2024

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JustPaid, the AI-powered FinTech company that specializes in helping businesses manage their finances - has just launched a Salesforce connector within the platform.

Salesforce, the software used to manage customer relationships, now has the ability to have sales contracts synced to the JustPaid platform, utilizing the proprietary JustPaid AI technology to review sales contracts, generate invoices, and bill customers.

Companies with sales teams, account management teams, and finance teams that use Salesforce will be able to:

     A)  Manage their prospects and customers' processes to sign and renew their contracts.
     B)  Upsell other products and enhance what the customers already have.

"With the JustPaid platform, we are syncing Salesforce data directly into the platform where AI will read synced contracts and make sure that invoices are generated appropriately when they are due," says Daniel Kivatinos, co-founder of JustPaid. "The AI gives insights and makes the sales team aware of contracts that are expiring, or if there are any issues with revenue coming in. JustPaid creates actionable CRM invoices in real-time with Salesforce, empowering customer contract billing."

For more background on JustPaid, the company was created as a way for business owners to make, receive, and track payments, understand their finances with analytics, and identify opportunities, seamlessly, all powered by AI.

The brand's mission is to democratize and simplify the professional lives of company operators with their continuous review between contracts and bills to pay, and they already have thousands in ARR and growing. Upon their launch, JustPaid raised $4M+ in funding and the company is also backed by top investors, including Y-Combinator, Pioneer Fund, Orange Collective, and Rebel Fund, among others.

For more on JustPaid, visit: JustPaid.io, sign up for FinTech GPT, and follow along on YouTube and Instagram.

Media Contact:
Kayla Doering
LMPR Communications
[email protected]

Just Paid

