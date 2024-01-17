JUSTPAID, AI-POWERED FINANCE STARTUP, TO LAUNCH GPT VIA THEIR OWN PROPRIETARY APP

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JustPaid , the AI-Powered FinTech company that specializes in helping businesses with automated no code billing solutions, using contract data and AI enriched collections, and more - just launched their own GPT app to bypass the OpenAI GPT store.

JustPaid's AI financial copilot GPT App links businesses' accounting software and financial institutions, as well as contract details, with OpenAI technology, giving users the ability to ask any and all financial-related questions with 24/7 responses powered by AI. A game changer for small businesses who cannot afford to hire teams of accountants, the JustPaid AI GPT App brings together financial information from different sources into one place so that everything is aggregated in an easy-to-understand, simple format.

"As a startup founder, one of my biggest challenges is getting a handle on granular financial planning amidst constant uncertainty. JustPaid's AI-powered chatbot gives me a customized financial copilot that has finally brought clarity to the chaos. With JustPaid's real-time integration across my accounting, banking, payroll and other platforms, I can now easily track current cost drivers, classify expenses, and forecast future scenarios in minutes through simple conversational queries," says Neil Madsen, CEO of Fabius. "Whether it's breaking down COGs vs opex line items or modeling out the cost implications of new hiring plans, JustPaid's interactive approach delivers dynamic financial visibility that rigid reporting software just can't match. I'm thrilled to have an automated finance expert at my fingertips guiding both my day-to-day spending decisions and long-term strategic bets."

"We're thrilled to not only bring the JustPaid AI financial copilot to the masses, but now by providing our own way to access it by bypassing the OpenAI network, you don't have to have a GPT+ account or pay a premium to work with our GPT," says Vinay Pinnaka, co-founder of JustPaid.

You can access the JustPaid Financial Co-pilot directly through the JustPaid platform at this link here , for a 7-day free trial, and $20 per month cost.

Most recently, the brand also launched, per users' valuable feedback, two comprehensive reporting features: Accounts Receivable (AR) and Accounts Payable (AP), each packed with insightful reports designed to make your financial management a breeze. With JustPaid's new reporting functionality, you're not just reading numbers; you're gaining insights. It's about taking control of your finances, making informed decisions, and steering your business towards greater success.

