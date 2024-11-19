JUSTPAID ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT AND SEAMLESS INTEGRATION WITH DROPBOX

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JustPaid , the Y Combinator-backed leading financial management platform for startups, announced a new product integration with Dropbox , further strengthened by a recent investment from the brand. This partnership is designed to transform how businesses handle their billing and invoicing workflows, providing a streamlined solution from contract signing to payment collection.

JustPaid's platform automates payment operations, helping businesses manage invoices, and recurring payments with increased accuracy and efficiency. With Dropbox, the JustPaid platform seamlessly accesses, reads, and analyzes signed contracts through Dropbox Sign. Upon signing, JustPaid automatically creates custom billing parameters based on the terms of each contract, generates invoices, and uses its AI-driven agent to apply collection efforts, ensuring that payments are managed with minimal effort from businesses. The collaboration with Dropbox is expected to bring new levels of convenience and organization to business users, many of whom already rely on Dropbox to store and share essential documents.

"At Dropbox, we're focused on making work simpler, more productive, and more secure," said Donald Tucker, Head of Corporate Development and Ventures at Dropbox. "By investing in JustPaid, we're excited to help our users leverage JustPaid's tools to streamline their financial operations, enabling them to reduce time spent on administrative tasks and focus on growth and innovation."

"We're thrilled to have Dropbox on board as a strategic partner and investor," said Daniel Kivatinos, founder of JustPaid. "This partnership allows us to accelerate our growth and expand our platform's capabilities to meet the evolving needs of businesses. Together, we can provide an integrated solution that simplifies financial operations, freeing up time for businesses to focus on their core mission: running their business."

The partnership with Dropbox positions JustPaid as an indispensable tool for businesses that are already leveraging the Dropbox ecosystem to store, sign, and share contracts. By enabling users to manage contract lifecycles from creation to collection, JustPaid provides a more efficient and organized approach to financial operations, freeing up time for businesses to focus on growth.

For example, businesses using JustPaid can automate tasks like asking, "What invoices are outstanding from signed 2023 contracts?" or "What is the payment status for all contracts this quarter?" JustPaid's AI integrates directly with Dropbox Sign to detect any new contracts and automatically, generates billing parameters, schedules invoices, and takes care of next steps in payment with the brand's accounts receivable AI Agent.

For more information or to sign up for JustPaid and Dropbox, visit justpaid.ai and dropbox.com/ventures/justpaid

About JustPaid: JustPaid is a financial management platform designed specifically for startups and small businesses. Founded in 2023 by Daniel Kivatinos, Anelya Grant and Vinay Pinnaka, JustPaid offers a suite of tools and services to help founders streamline their operations, manage their finances, and make data-driven decisions.

