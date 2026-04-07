JustPaid Launches loopfour.ai, a New Workflow Platform Built for Financial Data Movement at Scale

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JustPaid announced the launch of loopfour.ai, a new workflow and integration platform designed specifically for moving financial data across modern business systems with speed, reliability, and control.

Built by the team behind JustPaid, the AI-powered fintech company, Loopfour operates as an innovation lab focused on modernizing fintech infrastructure. After years of implementing billing, invoicing, and revenue workflows for fast-growing companies, the team identified a consistent bottleneck: the connective tissue in finance across systems was fragile, slow, and costly to maintain for those who did do integrations. Loopfour.ai is the result of solving that problem at its core.

The platform allows technical founders, executives and finance teams to move or sync data cleanly from system to system, without building and maintaining brittle, one-off integrations. Whether syncing data between CRM tools, billing systems, accounting platforms, or internal data warehouses, Loopfour provides a high-level abstraction layer purpose-built for finance use cases.

Loopfour.ai is designed for teams struggling with real-world problems such as:

Keeping revenue, invoices, and contracts in sync across systems

Reconciling data between CRMs like Salesforce or HubSpot and financial systems

Moving accurate financial data into accounting platforms like NetSuite

Eliminating manual data pipelines and custom scripts that break as companies scale

Rather than acting as a simple connector, Loopfour.ai provides a finance-first integration layer that abstracts complexity, normalizes data movement, and exposes a powerful, developer-friendly API. This allows teams to move financial data from point A to point B with confidence, even as their stack evolves.

"This is the next step for us," said Vinay Pinnaka, cofounder of Loopfour and JustPaid. "We think about this as taking Loopfour and building something much bigger than a payments or invoicing product. We are creating a layer above all of it, abstracting complexity, exposing a clean API, and giving companies the ability to move financial data freely across their stack. That kind of flexibility fundamentally changes how finance teams operate."

The launch of loopfour.ai makes the broader Loopfour platform more robust by expanding coverage across the financial stack. It enhances existing products like JustPaid while also standing on its own as infrastructure for companies that need reliable financial data movement without heavy engineering overhead.

"There's a clear precedent here," added Daniel Kivatinos, co-founder of JustPaid and Y-Combinator founder. "We are modernizing payment infrastructure and finance operations by making integrations reliable, programmable, and scalable from day one." Kivatinos then goes on to say, "Before, it was hard to consolidate disparate siloed data sources, but now we have created a new connective tissue layer, where teams can create interactive workflows unlike ever before. For example, with loopfour, you can easily connect an isolated secured AI tool to Quickbooks, as well as to other data sources, using the data as an extended memory for the AI, at the same time enabling the AI to chat with the human team through Slack or Microsoft teams."

Loopfour.ai is designed for startups and enterprises alike, supporting everything from early-stage billing set-ups to complex, multi-system financial environments. The platform reduces implementation time, improves data accuracy, and allows teams to adapt quickly as their business and tooling change.

With this release, JustPaid positions itself as foundational infrastructure for modern finance teams and technical founders who want clean data, fewer edge cases, and systems that scale without friction.

The Loopfour integration platform is available starting today at loopfour.ai.

About Loopfour, Inc.

Loopfour, Inc. is a financial infrastructure company building tools for billing, payments, revenue operations, and financial data movement. Best known for JustPaid, Loopfour now operates as an innovation lab for modern fintech, focused on helping companies move financial data reliably across systems as they scale.

Media Contact:

Kayla Doering

LMPR Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Just Paid