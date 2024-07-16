JUSTPAID.IO, AI-POWERED FINANCE PLATFORM, ANNOUNCES AVALARA INTEGRATION

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JustPaid , a leading digital FinTech innovator and AI revenue platform, has just announced the introduction of a tax partner into their software: Avalara .

Avalara will be an option when billing through JustPaid, as JustPaid's AI technology will be reading billing information and calculating tax based on what is charged from a customer contract. This mapping will happen in the customer contract page itself for taxes when the customer contract is uploaded, and each and every item code will be mapped to Avalara for tax.

For some more background on Avalara, the brand's Ava Tax software automatically calculates sales tax, VAT, GST, and other transactional taxes in real-time across multiple jurisdictions. It also offers end-to-end solutions for managing tax compliance, provides cross-border solutions, integrates with existing systems, and simplifies the process of collecting and managing U.S. sales and use tax exemption certificates, among so much more. By automating these complex tax compliance processes, Avalara helps businesses of all sizes save time, reduce costs, improve accuracy, and stay compliant with ever-changing tax regulations across multiple jurisdictions. For example, Avalara helps businesses in CA who have different tax codes than their Ohio-based customers avoid penalties if they are unknowingly exposed - so that the proper sales taxes on the county and state levels are paid out accordingly.

"The integration of Avalara into JustPaid creates a host of automated tax compliance solutions for our business users, across state lines, and is a helpful solution for them," says Anelya Grant, co-founder of JustPaid.

"JustPaid was the perfect partner for us to integrate with, and we are thrilled to be able to offer our services to JustPaid's growing user base," says Liz Armbruester, EVP of Customer and Compliance Operations at Avalara.

JustPaid, which, upon its 2023 launch raised $4M+ in funding, provides an aggregate source of all of a small business's financials, with management and solutions powered by their state-of-the-art AI software.

