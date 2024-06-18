JustPaid.io Develops Voice Assist Financial Co-Pilot for iOS

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JustPaid , a leading digital FinTech innovator, has just announced the company's commitment to launching their financial AI assistant agent through new audio-based functionality coming from OpenAI via iOS.

JustPaid Voice Assistant

Following Apple's WWDC (began 6/10), JustPaid is sharing the news of their soon-to-release audio assistant that can answer any and all finance-related questions for your business through a voice assistant which will feel like having a dedicated personal business accountant right at your fingertips, and only a button push away, leveraging OpenAI's soon to be released GPT-4o's voice capabilities.

JustPaid is working to build an app on iOS, so everything from your business finance will be available 24/7 on mobile - and privately protected.

"Forget about typing in a command prompt - the voice assist JustPaid co-pilot is like having your very own finance team member for your company right in your pocket. With OpenAI's technology and Apple's iOS - we can leverage business financial audio AI interactions to never-before-seen heights," says Daniel Kivatinos, co-founder of JustPaid.

"There is a growing shortage of accountants, and with the trend moving the way it is, we will need to turn to AI to fill the gap, especially small businesses who can't afford to hire out an accounting team," says Anelya Grant, co-founder of JustPaid.

JustPaid's voice assist will be coming soon, learn more via www.justpaid.io .

About JustPaid.io:

JustPaid.io is a leading AI revenue management platform, providing financial payment solutions, dedicated to innovating how businesses transact in the digital age. With a focus on ease of use, security, and speed, JustPaid.io's platform supports businesses across various industries in optimizing their financial operations.

