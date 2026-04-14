JustStorage Reports 11.6% Revenue Growth in 2025, Outpacing Much of the Public Self-Storage Sector

Company highlights owner-first management model, technology-driven execution, and expanding leadership team as it targets third-party owners

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This April, JustStorage is celebrating 11.6% growth in occupied revenue in 2025, reflecting the company's continued momentum and underscoring the strength of its owner-first approach to self-storage management.

2025 Self-Storage Industry Performance

The milestone comes at a time when much of the public self-storage sector has reported far more modest revenue movement. According to MJ Partners' First Quarter 2025 self-storage market overview, same-store revenue growth among major public operators ranged from 0.0% at Public Storage and 0.1% at Extra Space Storage to declines of -0.5% at CubeSmart and -2.3% at National Storage Affiliates. Against that backdrop, JustStorage's 2025 performance reflects a differentiated model built around disciplined execution, responsive service, and revenue strategy designed specifically for owners.

The success of JustStorage is rooted in a deliberate move away from what JustStorage President Dale Payne describes as "corporate indifference" following recent industry consolidations. "I saw what too many owners now feel, it's a shift toward a lack of personal relationship and properties being treated like numbers, accountability starts to disappear," said Dale Payne, President of JustStorage. "JustStorage was built to bring that relationship back. We treat every investment as if it were our own, prioritizing transparency, reporting, and responsiveness. Our owners are like our shareholders. Owners aren't an afterthought here; they are the reason we exist."

"Our performance reflects the strength of the strategy," said Aaron Xavier, Chief Technology Officer, who also drives the strategies within the Revenue Management department at JustStorage, attributing the company's ability to outpace the market to this tech-driven execution. "While the public sector continues to see fluctuations in street rates and demand, our proprietary approach to revenue management is built around one core objective: revenue growth," said Xavier. "We aren't just surviving the current economic climate; we are maximizing the entire investment portfolio for our partners".

The catalyst behind this rapid expansion is a revolutionary, proprietary technology stack currently being built by the JustStorage team - an infrastructure designed to be entirely unique in the self-storage space.

This technological edge, combined with an aggressive growth strategy, is what attracted Mark Poole to join the leadership team as the new VP of Operations. Poole brings over 14 years of experience and a proven track record of leading strategy. "Joining JustStorage was an easy decision because the company has a clear vision, real momentum, and a technology platform designed for where today's consumers are headed," said Mark Poole, Vice President of Operations. "I joined JustStorage because of this. When you combine that kind of innovation with a vision to 'bring life back' to property management, you create an accelerated growth potential that is frankly unparalleled."

For third-party owners evaluating their next management partner, JustStorage believes the message is clear: owners deserve more than scale alone. They deserve responsiveness, transparency, modern systems, and a team that treats each property like a real investment, and above all - revenue growth year-over-year.

About JustStorage

JustStorage is a premier self-storage management firm dedicated to maximizing investment value through a unique, proprietary technology stack, transparent reporting, and an uncompromising "service-first" culture. The company is committed to helping owners maximize asset performance while bringing responsiveness and accountability back to self-storage management.

Website: https://justselfstorage.com

Media inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE JustStorage