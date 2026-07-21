Justt Achieves PCI DSS Level 1 and ISO 42001 Compliance, Laying the Groundwork for Future Products

Pioneering AI company receives highest-tier payments certification to add another level of security and reassurance for enterprise customers and partners

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Justt.ai, the AI-native platform for enterprise chargeback management, today announced it has achieved PCI DSS Level 1 compliance, the highest certification tier under the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard. In addition, Justt reported that it has also achieved compliance with ISO/IEC 42001, the world's first international standard for artificial intelligence management systems (AIMS).

Level 1 status enables the platform to access certain PSP and acquirer systems that require the highest level of security, in order to automate data extraction on behalf of merchants and PSP/acquirer partners. Justt partnered with GRSee Consulting to complete the certification.

ISO/IEC 42001 certification provides a framework for organizations to responsibly govern, develop, and use AI, managing risks like bias and security. Justt's passing the certification review process provides independent validation that the company's AI governance meets the highest global bar. It creates a foundation for responsible AI as Justt continues to scale.

The certifications join Justt's existing SOC 2 and GDPR/CCPA compliance and other certifications that represent a data privacy and security posture no other providers in the chargeback management space can match and one that matters to enterprise merchants. To view Justt's full list of certifications, go to the company's Trust Center.

Enterprise customers and partners now have the added assurance that their data and processes are protected under PCI DSS Level 1 compliance controls. While security has always been a top priority at Justt, PCI certification provides independent validation of its practices while enabling broader access to the data needed to build stronger dispute evidence with less effort from merchants.

"Level 1 PCI DSS status means merchants who require PCI compliance from vendors to work with their payments data can now work with Justt," said Shahar Tal, chief technology officer of Justt. "It also opens the door to further our product development and innovation."

PCI DSS Level 1 provides the foundation for Justt to expand into new dispute and chargeback products across the payments ecosystem, enabling innovation while meeting the industry's highest security standards.

About Justt

Justt.ai is the AI-native platform for enterprise chargeback management, helping merchants recapture profit at scale. Founded in 2020, with global offices in New York, London, and Tel Aviv, Justt combines advanced AI technology, dynamic evidence generation, and deep payments expertise to customize every dispute, maximize revenue recovery, improve win rates over time, and minimize manual effort. The company is trusted by more than 250 global enterprise merchants and 80,000 SMBs and was named a Forbes Fintech 50 company in 2026. Learn more at https://justt.ai/.

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SOURCE Justt