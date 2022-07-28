Justt Announces Leadership Team to Accelerate Global Growth

Renata Caine Named as Chief Commercial Officer and Lissa Andrews Named as VP of Global Marketing

TEL AVIV, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Justt, a leading fintech revolutionizing the chargeback process through machine learning, today announced the expansion of its senior leadership team with two key hires: Renata Caine as Chief Commercial Officer and Lissa Andrews as VP of Global Marketing. The two female fintech veterans will spearhead the company's rapid expansion into new markets including the United States.

Justt's explosive global growth will be led by US-based Renata Caine, who joins after 4+ years at market-leading modern card issuer Marqeta, where she served as SVP of International, Strategy, and Planning and saw the company through their 2021 initial public offering. A veteran in the fintech and payments space, Caine previously spent 11 years at WEX most recently as VP of Commercial, Virtual Payments.

"After years of seeing the burden that chargebacks imposed on both issuers and downstream customers, I was thrilled to see Justt's technology solving a real need in the payments ecosystem," Caine said. Justt's core AI-powered solution helps merchants to efficiently contest payment chargebacks, which currently cost merchants over $125B a year in lost revenues. "Justt's platform leverages human expertise and innovation to automate what has historically been a laborious process. This is the scalable, tech-driven solution our industry urgently needs," Caine added.

Joining Caine is Lissa Andrews, a B2B and FinTech marketing veteran with over 20 years of experience. Andrews joins Justt from Billtrust the category-leading order-to-cash SaaS platform, where she was Director of Product Marketing. She previously served as Global Marketing Director for Corporate Payments at WEX, where she led teams across North America, EMEA, and APAC, and also held key marketing leadership positions at GE Capital and American Express.

The two appointments affirm Justt's commitment to diversity and gender equity in fintech, a space that has long been male-dominated. "Women are deservedly stepping up and taking leadership roles in the fintech space, and at Oak HC/FT we expect all our portfolio companies to give women and other diverse leaders the opportunity to shine," said Tricia Kemp, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Oak HC/FT, which led Justt's recent $70M Series B funding round. "This isn't altruism: research shows that startups with strong, diverse leadership teams perform better over time. We're proud to see Justt walking the walk, and we know that Renata and Lissa are the right people to lead the company's global growth."

At Justt, we've always believed that effective chargeback mitigation depends on having both the right technologies and the right people. With these new appointments, we're bringing together some of North America's top FinTech experts to meet the needs of U.S. merchants," said Justt CEO Ofir Tahor. "These battle-tested leaders recognize the importance of Justt's mission and the power of our solution. Under Renata's leadership, they will help merchants across the globe transform the way they address chargebacks, and help them leverage Justt's technologies to beat friendly fraud and retain more of their revenues."

About Justt

Founded in February 2020, Justt is dedicated to helping online merchants navigate the complex and costly system for credit card disputes. Leveraging machine learning and deep domain-specific expertise, Justt deploys hands-off tailored solutions to fight chargebacks and gather and submit evidence on merchants' behalf. The result: a sophisticated, fully customized end-to-end solution that addresses chargeback fraud and provides industry leading success rates.

