Justt Named to 2026 Forbes Fintech 50 List for AI-Powered Chargeback Automation

Justt becomes the first chargeback and dispute management company named to the Forbes Fintech 50, signaling the category's emergence as core fintech infrastructure.

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Justt, the AI-native chargeback automation platform trusted by more than 250 global enterprise merchants and 80,000 SMBs, today announced its inclusion in the 2026 Forbes Fintech 50 list.

As digital payments and card-not-present transactions grow, so do dispute volumes and the revenue they quietly drain. Justt's platform automates the end-to-end dispute workflow and fights chargebacks with tailored evidence at scale using dynamic arguments, creating a learning loop that steadily improves merchants' win rates and recovered revenue over time. For merchants that incur additional fees when they contest and lose a dispute, Justt can also factor those costs into its models so they can automatically avoid cases where fighting is unlikely to be profitable.

"The Forbes Fintech 50 is the gold standard in fintech, and making this list has been a goal since we founded Justt in 2020," said Ofir Tahor, Co-Founder and CEO of Justt. "Chargebacks erode margin long after the sale, and while many businesses are already fighting them, they still are not seeing the win rates they deserve. We built Justt to change that, helping merchants recover more revenue with less manual effort so payments and finance teams can focus on growth instead of paperwork. We are grateful to the judges for recognizing what our team and our customers have built together."

The platform ingests transaction, customer, 3rd party data, and historical dispute data to automatically assemble and submit tailored responses for each reason code, card scheme, issuer, and PSP, using all available data points that can help or hurt the case. It can score every dispute on expected win likelihood, potential fees, and dispute value, then automatically applies those insights to decide whether to contest or accept each case. For merchants whose payment service providers pass through fees for fighting and losing, that scoring capability has become essential: in 2025 more PSPs introduced this fee for fighting and losing, which means that contesting the wrong disputes can now destroy value rather than recover it.

The Forbes Fintech 50 highlights the private companies shaping the future of financial services through technology and innovation. Justt's inclusion reflects the company's growing traction across both enterprise and SMB merchants who rely on the platform to protect revenue and streamline dispute operations.

About Justt

Justt is an AI-native platform for chargeback automation and payment dispute management. Backed by $100M in funding and trusted by 250+ global enterprise merchants, and more than 80,000 SMBs, Justt helps businesses recover more revenue lost from chargebacks by tailoring evidence at scale, optimizing results through A/B testing, and scaling domain expertise into the core of the Justt solution. https://justt.ai/

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SOURCE Justt.ai