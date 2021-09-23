Justworks Appoints Natalie Miranda as Vice President of Customer Success

Miranda joins Justworks with two decades of experience in leading customer-facing teams. As the VP of Customer Success, she will lead the teams responsible for providing direct support to Justworks' customers and their employees, including Support and Account Management, HR Consulting, and Customer Retention. Her role will help Justworks continue to scale its operations while bringing valuable perspective to continue to provide industry leading service.

"The empathetic approach Justworks' CS team embraces each day is unparalleled within the HR Software industry," said Rob Lopez, SVP of Sales and Customer Success. "As Justworks' focus remains on building its world-class Customer Success organization in order to help customers and their teams grow with confidence, we need a leader who could help our team continue to evolve. I am excited to welcome Natalie Miranda to our team. She has proven to be a strong leader in her field and truly identifies with our CS Pillars of Humans, Owners, Optimists, and Experts."

Miranda joins Justworks from LinkedIn, bringing with her a wealth of experience building and leading Customer Success teams, leading implementation and retention efforts, handling successful change management, and scaling a business during significant periods of growth.

"Justworks has set a new standard for service in the HR Software industry with its 24/7/365 availability and consistently high NPS score," said Natalie Miranda, VP of Customer Success at Justworks. "I am looking forward to working with Justworks' team to continue this standard of excellence across all the Customer Success teams and help Justworks continue to grow and scale their teams."

Miranda most recently led the Readiness Go to Market team at LinkedIn, and previously led Customer Success for the Americas. Prior to LinkedIn, she was a Director of Client Services at Accolo and earlier in her career she served as the Director of Alumni Affairs for Columbia University, New York University, and Emory University.

Earlier this year, Justworks announced the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer and a new Senior Vice President of People . Justworks is actively hiring for roles across multiple departments. To learn more, visit: www.justworks.com/careers .

About Justworks: Justworks makes it easier to start, run, and grow a business. Founded in 2012, Justworks, the fastest growing HR technology company, is a modern support system for work and life. With Justworks, entrepreneurs and their teams get access to big-company benefits, automated payroll, compliance support, and HR tools—all in one place. By combining the power of a Professional Employer Organization (PEO) with expert 24/7 customer service, a simple and intuitive platform, and access to Time and Attendance solution Justworks Hours, Justworks gives teams of all sizes the confidence to work fearlessly. To learn more, visit www.justworks.com , follow us on Twitter @JustworksHR and Instagram @Justworks_HR .

