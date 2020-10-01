Justworks to Launch Free Online Therapy Services from Talkspace for Employees on its Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Justworks , the leading technology-enabled Professional Employer Organization (PEO) for small businesses, and Talkspace , the global leader in digital behavioral health, today announced a free offering for employees on the Justworks platform to make mental health support more accessible and easier to navigate.

Thousands of small businesses across the U.S. that use Justworks will now have the opportunity to share Talkspace—free for up to three months—with their employees alongside enrollment in any medical plan through Justworks. By offering Talkspace for free for three months Justworks makes mental health support more affordable and accessible for its customers to offer employees. As a convenient, outcome-driven mental health service, Talkspace helps address a range of mild to moderate behavioral health issues like anxiety, depression and stress.

"Through our products and services, we aim to support our customers and their employees in living happy, healthy, and productive lives," said Camilla Velasquez, Senior Vice President of Product at Justworks. "Especially this year, encouraging employees to take care of their mental health is at the forefront of how employers are thinking about their benefits approach. We've long been an advocate for the importance of addressing mental health in the workplace and making it easier for employers to deliver support their employees need. Talkspace helps us further realize this goal by providing direct access to world-class therapists—allowing Justworks' small business customers to stay competitive and prioritize their peoples' mental health and well-being in a way that's typically only been possible for large enterprises."

Talkspace is an online therapy service that makes accessing mental health care support easier. Talkspace is an easy-to-use, HIPAA-compliant service that enables employees to connect with a therapist through unlimited text, voice, and video messages. Talkspace has a team of thousands of high-quality and licensed therapists, fluent in over 30 languages.

"We look forward to expanding our partnership with Justworks and their community," said Mark Hirschhorn, Talkspace President and COO. "Talkspace helps people easily navigate a range of mental health services and develop a personalized plan that works for them. With Justworks, we have the opportunity to reach people at small businesses across the country and give them access to high-quality care in a way that's convenient, flexible, and secure."

Justworks first started working with Talkspace in 2017, when Justworks offered its own employees free access to the mental health service. In February 2020, Justworks extended a beta version of the benefit to a group of customers—where the small business demand for access to online therapy as part of a company's mental health benefits offering was clear.

All employees enrolled in a medical plan through Justworks can begin to use up to three months of Talkspace for free starting on November 1, 2020, when their new health insurance plans begin. Customers' employees will be able to learn about and sign up for Talkspace from their employee benefits center in Justworks, where they will see a Talkspace link and their special Justworks code that unlocks the Talkspace offering. The new offering will run from November 1, 2020 through October 31, 2021. Employees of Justworks customers can access three months of Talkspace beginning at a time that's most convenient for them during this period. Employees at new customers, or new employees hired by current customers after November 1, 2020, can also access the Talkspace offer when they enroll in their company's medical plans through Justworks.

About Talkspace: Talkspace was founded in 2012 with a mission to make therapy accessible for all. Talkspace has helped over 2 million people access mental health services by confronting three main barriers to care: cost, stigma, and access. Today we find ourselves in a world where stigma around mental wellness and healthcare is receding, and more than ever people are actively seeking support. Talkspace meets people where they are, offering HIPAA-compliant remote and ongoing therapy from anywhere, anytime. With audio, video and messaging formats available, clients are able to access affordable support in the way that works best for them. Today, over 40 million lives are covered for Talkspace through insurance or employers. Connect with a network of thousands of licensed clinical therapists and psychiatrists today at www.Talkspace.com.

About Justworks: Justworks makes it easier to start, run, and grow a business. Founded in 2012, Justworks, the fastest growing HR technology company, is a modern support system for work and life. With Justworks, entrepreneurs and their teams get access to big-company benefits, automated payroll, compliance support, and HR tools—all in one place. By combining the power of a Professional Employer Organization (PEO) with expert 24/7 customer service and a simple and intuitive platform, Justworks gives teams of all sizes the confidence to work fearlessly. To learn more, visit justworks.com, follow us on Twitter @JustworksHR and Instagram @Justworks_HR.

