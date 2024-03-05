JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC For Temple Hollows Receives U.S. FDA Approval

THE FIRST AND ONLY HYALURONIC ACID DERMAL FILLER APPROVED FOR THE IMPROVEMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE TEMPLE HOLLOWING1

IRVINE, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), announced the U.S. FDA approval of JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC for injection in the temple region to improve moderate to severe temple hollowing in adults over the age of 21.1 JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC is the first and only hyaluronic acid (HA) dermal filler to receive U.S. FDA approval for the improvement of moderate to severe temple hollowing with results lasting up to 13 months with optimal treatment.*1

"The approval of JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC to treat temple hollows further demonstrates Allergan Aesthetics commitment to innovation and addressing patient needs," said Carrie Strom, President, Allergan Aesthetics and Senior Vice President, AbbVie. "This is the first U.S. FDA approval of a hyaluronic acid dermal filler for use in the upper face and addresses a real unmet need for patients."

JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC temporarily adds volume to immediately lift and augment the shape, contour, and structure of the temple, creating a smooth transition from the cheekbone to the forehead, balancing a patient's overall facial shape.1 In a clinical study, more than 80% of subjects had at least a one-point improvement in moderate to severe temple hollowing three months after treatment, and the improvement lasted for more than one year (73%).1 Additionally, more than 85% of clinical trial subjects were satisfied with how balanced, well-proportioned, and symmetric their face looked three months after treatment.1

In the clinical study, 68% of subjects reported satisfaction with how fresh their face looked, while 73% reported satisfaction with how rested their face appeared three months after treatment.1 Additionally, upwards of 80% of subjects were satisfied with how youthful their temples made them look and how well the shape of their temples complemented the shape of their face three months after treatment.1 With this addition, the Allergan Medical Institute (AMI) team can train aesthetic providers on safe and effective treatments using the Allergan Aesthetics portfolio to address 90% of the face.

"As an AMI trainer, I am excited to start training injectors on how to use JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC to help address moderate to severe temple hollowing while reinforcing how treatment in this important area fits into a full-face approach that enhances facial balance (framing) and contour for my patients seeking subtle improvement," said Dr. Deirdre Hooper, board-certified dermatologist at Audubon Dermatology, and clinical trial investigator. "In the clinical study, we found that patients said they looked an average of five years younger six months after JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC treatment.1 Additionally, more than 85% of clinical study participants were satisfied with the treatment and would recommend it to a friend more than one year after treatment.1 Once training is completed, injectors like me will be able to offer patients true pan-facial assessments and treatments for safe, repeatable, and optimal results using the Allergan Aesthetics portfolio of products."

Per FDA requirement for this new indication, Allergan Aesthetics is providing a product training program for providers, which includes facial anatomy and considerations for patient selection, safe injection in this area, as well as identification and management of potential complications. Successful completion of this training is necessary prior to the administration of JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC, and as such, Allergan Aesthetics anticipates that treatment in the temples with JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC will be available towards the end of this year.

In a randomized, controlled, multicenter clinical study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC for correction of temple hollowing, 112 subjects were randomized to a treatment group and received injections in the temple area during the primary phase of the study; 58 subjects were randomized to a no-treatment control group.1 Touch-up treatments occurred approximately 30 days after initial injection, if needed.1 After the three-month blinded "no treatment" control period, control subjects were offered treatment; 53 control subjects elected to receive treatment.2 A total of 40 treatment-group subjects opted for the optional maintenance treatment, which was offered to the treatment group 13 months after the last treatment.2

Subjects used electronic diaries to record specific signs and symptoms of treatment site responses (TSR) experienced during the first 14 days after the initial touch-up and maintenance treatments.2 Subjects in the initial treatment group continued to use the electronic diary on even-numbered days from day 16 to day 30 to record specific signs and symptoms of TSRs.2 Subjects rated each TSR listed on the diary as "Mild (barely noticeable)," "Moderate (uncomfortable)," "Severe (severe discomfort)," or "None."2

After initial treatment with JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC, 59% of the subjects with diary entries reported experiencing at least one TSR and 70.5% of subjects rated TSRs as mild or moderate (26.3%) in severity, with a majority (60%) of all reported TSRs resolving within three days.2 The incidence of TSRs for the touch-up and maintenance treatments was lower than that for initial treatment.2

JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC, one of six specifically designed products in the JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers, is currently also indicated for deep (subcutaneous and/or supraperiosteal) injection for cheek augmentation to correct age-related volume loss in the mid-face, and for augmentation of the chin region to improve the chin profile.3,4

To learn more about the JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers, visit www.juvederm.com and follow @JUVEDERM on social media. For aesthetic providers interested in learning more about injection training, please speak to your Allergan Aesthetics Business Development Manager.

*Some patients may require a touch-up treatment to achieve desired result.

JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC Injectable Gel Important Information

APPROVED USES

JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC injectable gel is for deep injection in the cheek area to correct age-related volume loss, for augmentation of the chin region to improve the chin profile, and for augmentation of the temple region to improve moderate to severe temple hollowing in adults over 21.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Are there any reasons why I should not receive any JUVÉDERM® formulation?

Do not use if you have a history of multiple severe allergies or severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis), or if you are allergic to lidocaine or the Gram-positive bacterial proteins used in these products, or if you have had previous allergic reactions to hyaluronic acid fillers.

What warnings should my doctor advise me about?

One of the risks with using dermal fillers is the unintentional injection into a blood vessel. The chances of this happening are very small, but if it does happen, the complications can be serious and may be permanent. These complications, which have been reported for facial injections, can include vision abnormalities, blindness, stroke, temporary scabs, or permanent scarring of the skin. Most of these events are irreversible.

If you have changes in your vision, signs of a stroke (including sudden difficulty speaking, numbness or weakness in your face, arms or legs, difficulty walking, face drooping, severe headache, dizziness, or confusion), white appearance of the skin, or unusual pain during or shortly after treatment, you should notify your health care practitioner immediately.

The use of dermal fillers where skin sores, pimples, rashes, hives, cysts, or infections are present should be postponed until healing is complete, as these could delay healing or make your skin problems worse.

The effectiveness of removal of any dermal filler has not been studied.

What precautions should my doctor advise me about?

Avoid applying makeup for 12 hours after treatment and minimize strenuous exercise and exposure to extensive sun or heat within the first 24 hours following treatment. Exposure to any of these may cause temporary redness, swelling, and/or itching at the injection site

Tell your doctor if you are pregnant or breastfeeding. The safety of these products for use during pregnancy or while breastfeeding has not been studied

The safety of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC has not been studied in patients under 35 years or over 65 years for cheek augmentation, under 22 years or over 80 years for chin augmentation, and under 32 years or over 82 years for temple area augmentation

VOLUMA XC has not been studied in patients under 35 years or over 65 years for cheek augmentation, under 22 years or over 80 years for chin augmentation, and under 32 years or over 82 years for temple area augmentation The safety and effectiveness of treatment with JUVÉDERM ® products in anatomical regions outside of their approved uses have not been established in clinical studies

products in anatomical regions outside of their approved uses have not been established in clinical studies Tell your doctor if you have a history of excessive scarring (thick, hard scars) or pigmentation disorders. The safety of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC in patients with a history of excessive scarring or pigmentation disorders has not been studied. Use in these patients may result in additional scars or changes in pigmentation

VOLUMA XC in patients with a history of excessive scarring or pigmentation disorders has not been studied. Use in these patients may result in additional scars or changes in pigmentation Tell your doctor if you are on therapy used to reduce your body's natural defense system (such as steroids, chemotherapy, and medicines to treat autoimmune diseases, HIV, and AIDs), as these may increase your risk of infection; and medications that can prolong bleeding (such as aspirin, ibuprofen, or other blood thinners), as these may result in increased bruising or bleeding at the injection site

JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC was not studied in patients with significant loose skin of the chin, neck, or jaw

VOLUMA XC was not studied in patients with significant loose skin of the chin, neck, or jaw The effect of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC injection into the chin on facial hair growth has not been studied

VOLUMA XC injection into the chin on facial hair growth has not been studied Patients who experience skin injury near the site of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC injection may be at a higher risk for adverse events

VOLUMA XC injection may be at a higher risk for adverse events If you are planning other procedures including laser treatments or a chemical peel, there is a possible risk of inflammation at the treatment site if these procedures are performed closely before or after JUVÉDERM ® injectable gel treatment

injectable gel treatment Tell your doctor if you have already been injected with dermal fillers in the same area as the one(s) you are about to be treated for

What are possible side effects?

The most common reported side effects were tenderness, firmness, swelling, lumps/bumps, pain, bruising, redness, discoloration, and itching. The majority were mild or moderate in severity across all studies and resolved within 2 to 4 weeks.

Your doctor may choose to treat side effects persisting over 30 days with antibiotics, steroids, or hyaluronidase (an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid).

As with all skin injection procedures, there is a risk of infection.

To report a side effect with any product in the JUVÉDERM® Collection, please call the Allergan® Product Support Department at 1‑877‑345‑5372. Please also visit Juvederm.com or talk to your doctor for more information.

Products in the JUVÉDERM® Collection are available only by a licensed physician or properly licensed practitioner.

