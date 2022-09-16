Juvenile Products Global Market to Reach $31.5 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.6%

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Juvenile Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global juvenile products market size reached US$ 20.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 31.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The growth of global juvenile products market is primarily driven by increasing disposable income levels, emergence of e-commerce platforms, growing working women population, rising parental concerns towards child safety, and implementation of various regulatory policies pertaining to child protection.

The growing number of women in the workforce, coupled with the rise in the consumer income levels have empowered parents to spend more on childcare products, thereby driving the market for juvenile products globally.

Furthermore, the escalating global literacy rate, growing consumer awareness, and rising parental concerns towards child development have further catalyzed the demand for juvenile products. Apart from this, the increasing penetration of smart devices and high internet connectivity, coupled with the wide availability of juvenile products across e-commerce sites, have further catalyzed the market growth.

Additionally, the implementation of favorable regulatory policies, along with the introduction of several government initiatives for promoting child development and safety, have also bolstered the demand for juvenile products. For instance, the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act (CPSIA) by the United States government enforces consumer safety standards and other safety requirements for childcare products. Besides this, various government policies across several developing countries for using child safety car seats for minors, have bolstered the product demand in these regions.

Adoption of technically advanced manufacturing process of juvenile products has resulted in improved and durable products, thus driving the sales across the globe. In addition to this, the increasing utilization of eco-friendly and safe raw materials, along with rising consumer inclination towards high-end and premium products for toddlers and infants will continue to fuel the growth of the global juvenile products market in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global juvenile products market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, distribution channel and age group.

Breakup by Product Type:

Strollers and Prams

Car Seats

Cribs and Cots

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Age Group:

0-1 Year

2-4 Year

5-7 Year

>8 Year

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Poland

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

and Turkey

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Juvenile Products Market



6 Market Breakup by Product Type



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel



8 Market Breakup by Age Group



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Dorel Industries Inc.

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

Britax

Chicco

Stokke

BeSafe

Emmaljunga

Peg Perego

Combi Corporation

Bugaboo International B.V.

RECARO Kids s.r.l.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gspi0m

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets