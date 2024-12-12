JVM Realty Corp. Acquires 236-Unit Luxury Apartment Community Near Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JVM Realty Corp., a leading vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment and property management firm, announced today it has acquired Mayfair Reserve, a 236-unit luxury apartment community in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. The property was purchased from Atlantic Residential, a private commercial real estate firm.

"Mayfair Reserve is a fantastic addition to our growing portfolio and perfectly aligns with our strategy of acquiring high-quality investment opportunities in thriving locations," said Jay Madary, president and CEO of JVM Realty Corp. "With no competitive projects under construction, recent road completions, and JVM's award-winning management team delivering a superior resident experience, we believe this property offers a significant opportunity for rental growth. We are very excited to further expand our presence in the Milwaukee area."

Located at 11011 W. North Avenue on nearly five acres, Mayfair Reserve was completed in 2017 and offers elegant one- and two-bedroom layouts. Residents will enjoy the premium features that JVM properties are known for, including spacious open kitchens with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, high-end lighting and plumbing fixtures, designer plank flooring, oversized closets, and full-size washers and dryers. Select units include private patio or balcony options and frameless glass showers.

Residents have the opportunity to take advantage of expansive community amenities such as a fully equipped 24-hour fitness center with yoga and spin studio, a clubhouse with entertainment dining and a coffee bar, a resort-style pool with sun lounge and cabanas, an outdoor kitchen with grilling stations, climate-controlled garage parking, an electric vehicle charging station, and a dog park and pet washing area.

"Atlantic Residential has been active in the Milwaukee metro market for over 25 years," said Andrew Aaronson, chief operating officer of Atlantic Residential. "In 2017, we collaborated with New York-based Edge Principal to develop Mayfair Reserve, which, since opening, has served as the gold standard for luxury apartment living. I am confident that JVM Realty will continue to uphold those high standards."

The community is located at the I-41 and I-94 interchange, just 15 minutes from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. Mayfair Reserve is also within a two-mile radius of Milwaukee Regional Medical Center, Wisconsin's largest medical campus and home to more than 20,000 medical jobs. 10 of 11 of Milwaukee's Fortune 1000 headquarters are also within a ten-mile radius of the property. Residents enjoy nearby golf courses, parks and the vibrant Mayfair Mall, the largest mall in Wisconsin.

Milwaukee is the most populous city in Wisconsin and the 5th most populous in the Midwest, home to a diverse economic base and a host of famous breweries. The city was voted the third-best Best Big City in the U.S. by Conde Nast in 2023 and the 16th Best Place for Young Professionals by Forbes in 2023-2024.

The property will be the third Southeast Wisconsin property in the current JVM portfolio and will be seamlessly rolled into the JVM property management platform. In total, JVM now owns and manages 22 communities throughout the Midwest.

JVM Realty Corporation is a respected name in the Midwest as a leader in multifamily real estate investment and property management. JVM invests on behalf of its privately managed funds as well as in joint-venture partnerships with institutional investors. Since 1975, JVM has been committed to excellence and integrity and strives to be the preferred choice for its investors, residents, and associates. Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, JVM operates a $1.4 billion multifamily portfolio in the Greater Midwest, including Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri and Wisconsin. For more information, please visit www.jvmrealty.com.

Atlantic Residential is a private commercial real estate firm based in Atlanta, Georgia with regional offices in Chicago, Illinois, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. It was formed by Richard & Andrew Aaronson in 1995 to develop residential and mixed-use projects. Since its inception, the firm has been responsible for the construction of $3.0 billion of institutional quality properties containing over 12,000 residential units. The firm is focused on developing luxury apartment communities and for-sale condominiums and townhouses. It has over 100 full-time employees engaged in property management, sales and leasing, construction, and development activities in the Southeast and the Midwest. Atlantic Residential pursues a strategy in housing development of luxury apartment communities under various proprietary brands and entry-level townhomes, many within larger mixed-use communities.

