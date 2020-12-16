JVM Realty Corp. Acquires Luxury Multifamily Community Near Indianapolis

OAK BROOK, Ill., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JVM Realty Corp., a leading vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment and property management firm, announced today it has acquired Satori Flats, a newly-constructed apartment community located in the Indianapolis suburb of Avon, Indiana. The Class A residential community was built in 2019 and features 269 luxury apartments.

"We are thrilled to add Satori Flats to our portfolio of luxury apartments in suburban Indianapolis," said Jay Madary, president and chief executive officer of JVM Realty Corp. "Satori Flats' highly desireable location in the growing suburban town of Avon—just five miles from downtown Indianapolis and ten minutes from Indianaopolis International Airport—provides residents with luxurious living in a fully-amenitized residence."

Satori Flats will be managed by JVM Management Inc. and is the third JVM Realty Corp. owned and managed property in the area. The company's total portfolio consists of 18 communities in four states totaling 4,909 units.

About JVM Realty Corp.

JVM Realty Corporation is a respected name in the Midwest as a leader in multifamily real estate investment and property management. Since 1975, JVM has been committed to excellence and integrity and strives to be the preferred choice for its investors, residents and associates. Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, JVM operates a $1 billion multifamily portfolio in the Greater Midwest, including Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, and Missouri.

For more information, please visit www.jvmrealty.com.

Contact:

Lauren Burgos

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1399

[email protected]

SOURCE JVM Realty