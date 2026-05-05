JVM Realty Enters Joint Venture with DRA Advisors to Acquire 340-Unit Enclave at 127th in Plainfield, Illinois

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JVM Realty Corp., a leading vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment and property management firm, announced today that it has entered into a joint venture partnership with DRA Advisors to acquire Enclave at 127th, a 340-unit multifamily community located in Plainfield, Illinois.

Enclave at 127th has been part of JVM Realty's portfolio since 2014. Built in 2013, the community offers a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in Chicago's southwest suburbs.

The partnership marks an important milestone for JVM Realty as the firm continues to expand its investment platform through joint venture relationships with institutional partners. Through this collaboration, JVM Realty and DRA Advisors will work together to build on the strength of Enclave at 127th, with a shared focus on enhancing the resident experience through apartment unit renovations and amenity enhancements while creating long-term value for investors.

"I am thrilled to partner with DRA Advisors on the acquisition of Enclave at 127th. Enclave has been an excellent property in JVM Realty's portfolio since 2014, and partnering with DRA Advisors will allow JVM Realty to enhance the residence experience through strategic capital improvement," said Jay Madary, president and CEO of JVM Realty.

With this partnership, JVM Realty is further strengthening its role as a multifamily investment and property management firm while expanding the ways it collaborates with institutional partners. The joint venture reflects JVM Realty's continued focus on disciplined growth, operational excellence, and relationship-driven investment opportunities across the Greater Midwest.

"We are excited to expand our multifamily presence in the Midwest through the acquisition of Enclave at 127th. This investment also marks the start of a partnership with JVM Realty, a best-in-class platform with a strong track record and potential for growth," said Adam Breen, Chief Capital Officer at DRA Advisors.

Enclave at 127th offers residents convenient access to the surrounding southwest suburban Chicago area. The community will continue to benefit from JVM Realty's hands-on management approach, operational expertise, and commitment to creating communities where residents feel valued and supported.

About JVM Realty Corp.

JVM Realty Corporation is a respected name in the Midwest as a leader in multifamily real estate investment and property management. JVM invests on behalf of its privately managed funds as well as in joint-venture partnerships with institutional investors. Since 1975, JVM has been committed to excellence and integrity and strives to be the preferred choice for its investors, residents, and associates. Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, JVM operates a $1.3 billion multifamily portfolio in the Greater Midwest, including Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, and Wisconsin. For more information, please visit www.jvmrealty.com.

About DRA Advisors

DRA Advisors LLC is a New York-based registered investment advisor with approximately 100 employees that specializes in real estate investment management services for institutional and private investors including pension funds, university endowments, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, and insurance companies. Since DRA's inception in 1986, the firm has opened additional offices in Miami and San Francisco and has acquired approximately $43 billion of real estate. Its acquisitions include over 100 million square feet of industrial, 87,800 multifamily units, 95 million square feet of retail, and 66 million square feet of office. As of December 31, 2025, DRA had $12.6 billion in gross assets under management.

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SOURCE JVM Realty