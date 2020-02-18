JW Marriott Debuts In Oman's Historic Capital With Opening Of JW Marriott Muscat

MUSCAT, Oman, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Marriott, part of Marriott International, Inc., announced the opening of JW Marriott Muscat today, setting the stage for distinctive experiences in Oman's historic capital. Located in the heart of Muscat's new business hub, within the Sultanate's largest urban development project Madinat Al-Irfan, the hotel is an integral part of the prestigious Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC) precinct. Directly linked to the OCEC, it also provides easy access to key city landmarks including Muscat Old Town, Royal Opera House, Old Souq and Mattrah Corniche.

JW Marriott Muscat Exterior

"The debut of JW Marriott in Muscat marks an exciting milestone for the brand in the Middle East and Africa as we continue to grow our footprint and deliver an elevated and warm luxury experience," said Mitzi Gaskins, Vice President & Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott. "The hotel's extensive offerings encourage guests to live in the present and pursue their best selves while immersing themselves in the culturally authentic experiences of this enchanting city."

Designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole, JW Marriott Muscat is a true representation of JW Marriott's mission to providing enriching experiences that enable guests to live with intent. The property offers spaces to be present in mind, nourished in body and revitalized in spirit; including special mindful moments in dedicated areas throughout. Hotel guests can participate in a series of daily rituals that help transport them into a refuge of calm; each of which includes a five to 10-minute activity that enables them to be more aware, present, focused and inspired:

The '108 Steps' ritual brings people together by encouraging guests to walk in a circle clockwise, silently counting their steps to the number 108 to cultivate mental discipline and as a gesture of respect for the natural flow of life

The 'Words to Inspire' ritual invites guests to choose words from a bowl and envision themselves being an embodiment of the word, leaving them feeling positive and inspired

'Your Best Day' ritual is about visualization of what is important to each guest and built around self-acknowledgment

Overlooking inspiring surroundings, JW Marriott Muscat features 304 guest rooms and suites, many of them offering views of Oman's wadis, spectacular natural valleys flowing with water. With 2500 square meters of banqueting space flooded with natural daylight and equipped with the latest state-of-the-art technology, the new property is the perfect place to host artfully choreographed meetings and events. Whether it is a small board meeting, a large conference, a social gathering or a wedding, the hotel offers space and choice with two large ballrooms and six meeting rooms. Directly linked to the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC) precinct, JW Marriott Muscat invites business travellers to benefit from the acclaimed 'Events by JW' service, including multi-lingual and experienced event planners and tailored menus. JW Marriott Muscat houses the largest Executive Lounge in the country and is the first hotel to have an exclusive lounge for airline crew.

Oman's rich local produce is at the heart of JW Marriott Muscat's food and beverage philosophy, with five restaurants and lounges to ensure the culinary experiences at the hotel fulfil every taste and desire. The all-day dining found at Kitchen 7 offers a tasteful selection of international buffets, Asian woks, Middle Eastern grills and Indian tandoors with an interactive show kitchen. Fire cooking lovers can enjoy sophisticated grills with a sparkling flair at Pink Salt; nature and the crafts of a botanist inspire the refreshing and creative beverages at Tonika; while Butter Buns gastropub houses the city's best burgers, creating exceptional flavors. Guests can also relax and enjoy the Mediterranean vibe and entertainment from sunrise to sunset at the property's CATCH pool bar.

A rejuvenating Spa by JW, offers signature treatments organized by four distinct benefits – renewal, calmness, invigoration and indulgence – as well as sauna and steam room facilities. Additional leisure facilities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, three outdoor swimming pools, a floodlit tennis court and a multipurpose court for basketball, volleyball and badminton.

JW Marriott Muscat is an LEED gold compliant - a stringent green-building standard set by the US Green Building Council (USGBC) reinforcing the property's sustainable and environmental stewardship.

