JW MARRIOTT MIAMI TURNBERRY RESORT & SPA LAUNCHES ITS FIRST INCLUSIVE-STYLE PACKAGE

Exclusive offering pairs inclusive dining with expanded Tidal Cove access and signature resort amenities at South Florida's premier luxury destination

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AVENTURA, Fla., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is setting a new benchmark for luxury hospitality in South Florida with the debut of its innovative Indulgence At Every Turn Package – a distinctive resort offering spanning dining, recreation, guest amenities and more, while delivering a level of inclusivity rarely found among luxury resorts in the region. Available for stays of two nights or more, the package pairs the ease and value of an inclusive-style getaway with the elevated service and amenities of a world-class luxury resort.

The Indulgence At Every Turn Package includes daily dining for up to two guests per room with breakfast, lunch, and dinner served at CORSAIR kitchen & bar, alongside lunch offerings at both Freestyle and Surf House Bar & Grill, located within the resort's popular Tidal Cove Waterpark. Unlimited non-alcoholic beverages are also included throughout the day.

The experience extends throughout the resort with a suite of added benefits, including daily admission for up to four people to the award-winning Tidal Cove Water Park – an enhanced offering doubling the resort's current inclusion of two guests per day. Home to a 60-foot slide tower, lazy river, and FlowRider Triple bodyboarding attraction, Tidal Cove offers fun for guests of all ages. The package also includes complimentary valet parking for one vehicle and 25% off tee times at the resort's two championship golf courses.

"Today's luxury traveler is looking for clarity and ease without giving up on quality, and this package delivers both," said Raj Mohan, Vice President & Managing Director at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa. "We designed it for guests who want every detail handled the moment they arrive, supported by the space, privacy, and signature service that only a resort of this scale can offer."

The Indulgence At Every Turn package is available to purchase starting on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, for stays through the end of September, 2026. Rates start at $459 per night, and is available to purchase online.

Set on 300 acres in Aventura, Florida, JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa stands as one of the region's most iconic destinations, blending expansive recreation, acclaimed dining, and family-friendly programming into a seamless luxury escape.

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is located at 19999 W Country Club Drive in Aventura, FL. For more information, please visit jwturnberry.com.

About JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa:

Tucked away on 300 acres between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is a tropical oasis that embodies accessible luxury and enriching experiences. The resort is renowned for its two championship golf courses redesigned by Raymond Floyd, the 25,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art âme Spa & Wellness Collective, 5-acre Tidal Cove waterpark, Michelin-recognized Celebrity Chef Michael Mina's award-winning Bourbon Steak restaurant, and CORSAIR kitchen & bar. With 121,000 square feet of flexible meetings space and 685 spacious, balconied guest rooms, the resort seamlessly blends leisure and business in an elevated setting. JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is a part of Marriott's exclusive JW Marriott portfolio, which features just 17 Resort destinations in North America. The resort has been a multi-time recipient of the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Award and U.S. News & World Report's Best Hotels; was featured again as a top-ranked property within Travel & Leisure's "World's Best" in 2025; and ranked by CVENT as one of the "Best Meeting Hotels in North America," placing #30 out of 40,000+ meeting venue locations considered.

Notice: Turnberry Development, LLC is the owner of the Turnberry® trademark but has no affiliation or involvement with the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa and the Turnberry Isle Country Club other than the licensor of the Turnberry trademark.

SOURCE JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa