JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa Set To Debut In March 2020

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Marriott, part of Marriott International, Inc., today announced the upcoming opening of JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa slated for March 2020, marking JW Marriott's second property in Orlando. Just a 30-minute drive from the Orlando International Airport and ideally located on the doorsteps of Walt Disney World, the resort will provide families a luxury experience with unique family-friendly offerings and specially designed Family Suites. The resort's warm, inviting social spaces and amenities include a Spa by JW, resort pool with splash pad, specialty restaurants, as well as a rooftop terrace boasting nightly views of theme park firework displays.

Inspired by its natural surroundings, the expansive 516-room JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa has been thoughtfully designed to promote a sense of well-being and relaxation. Guests will delight in the details of the sophisticated décor with indigenous woods, wicker, reeds and stone features from the inviting lobby to the airy guest rooms and suites. The new property is the perfect venue for hosting romantic weddings, corporate meetings and special events with over 50,000 square feet of inspiring event space. Guests can rejuvenate at the fully equipped Spa by JW, with its 12-minute mini-spa treatments and nurturing full-day renewals, or seek sanctuary in the privacy of a poolside cabana during their time off.

"We are truly delighted to continue to expand our JW Marriott portfolio in Orlando, Florida," said Mitzi Gaskins, Vice President & Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott. "The new JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa will bring a modern, luxurious and wellness-focused setting to our guests in Orlando, inviting them on an enriching journey of relaxation with experiences crafted with their holistic well-being in mind. The resort's elevated Family by JW programs and specialty Family Suites will also give families the ability to spend time together and engage in fun, active and creative experiences."

JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa will provide guests with warm, uplifting service and experiences designed to deepen their journeys. The new resort will offer a luxury escape for travelers who come to feel present in mind, nourished in body and revitalized through the brand's curated programming.

Families will welcome the close proximity to Walt Disney World and Disney Springs with its 110 luxury stores and entertainment options. The Family by JW signature brand program will provide enriching experiences for children, including the 6th Floor Kids Conservatory which will help boost their creativity with games and crafts while cultivating memorable family moments. Additionally, our guests will love the Activity Garden, featuring the Mount Chelonia rock-climbing wall, a nine-hole mini golf course, an open lawn to play giant chess, and other fun games.

Families will also enjoy staying at one of the resort's Family Suites, a brand first, with views of the nightly theme park firework displays, as well as access to the resort's convenient daily shuttle services to the Disney Theme Parks. Featuring lofted beds for an array of sleeping arrangements, spa-like bathrooms, and larger living areas, Family Suites are designed specially to make stays more comfortable and convenient for multi-generational families traveling with young children or any guests looking to come together and foster a true connection.

The resort's culinary program will reinvigorate mind and body with indulgent yet thoughtful menus designed by award-winning chefs. Private dining and chef's table experiences at the signature Sear + Sea steakhouse will offer dishes made from wholesome ingredients, handcrafted cocktails and elevated service. Located on the ninth floor, the illume Rooftop lounge takes Japanese inspiration and features a menu of contemporary sushi, eclectic seafood dishes and Asian tapas, along with hand-crafted cocktails and views of the nightly firework displays. UnReserved is a European-inspired, food-hall style restaurant offering all-day dining; while drinks and other grilled favorites can be enjoyed poolside at Palm Cove. Guests can also enjoy illy® coffee, drinks and a curated selection of all-day grab-and-go items at the JW Market, nearby the beautifully designed lobby lounge and bar area. The JW Marriott Bonnet Creek will further highlight its commitment to naturally inspired dining by using wholesome, organic and locally sourced ingredients for authentic farm-to-table dining experiences.

About JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa

The JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek is luxury with a purpose, paired with inspiring architecture, contemporary design and associates who warmly welcome you and anticipate your needs. It's a chance to connect with nature and find amenities and activities that nurture the soul. It is both approachable, and authentic. An elevated experience that's equally uplifting. A location that engages the Walt Disney World action, with pathways to harness your inner energy, find greater clarity, and create mindful moments that make you feel whole. Learn more at jwmarriottorlandobonnetcreek.com.

