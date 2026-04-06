JWTT Inc. Announces the Appointment of Mike Acampora as Senior Vice President of Investments and Garrett Lingle as Associate Vice President

BEND, Ore., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JWTT Inc., a leading full-service brokerage firm, investment bank, and market maker focused on the community banking sector, today announced that Mike Acampora and Garrett Lingle have joined the firm as Senior Vice President of Investments and Associate Vice President working out of its new Jacksonville, FL office.

Mr. Acampora brings more than three decades of experience in financial services, with deep expertise in advising and assisting community bank investors, boards, shareholders, and directors. Over the course of his career, he has specialized in helping community banks distribute their shares on OTC markets and other exchanges, and in acquiring shares of select community bank stocks on behalf of individual investors and current or former bank directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike and Garrett to JWTT," said Joey Warmenhoven, CEO of JWTT Inc. "Their longstanding relationships, sector knowledge, and client-first approach align perfectly with our mission to serve as a trusted partner to community bank investors. Mike and Garrett's addition further strengthens our ability to deliver differentiated insights, execution, and access to opportunities within the community banking market."

Mr. Acampora has held senior roles at several prominent firms throughout his career, including Raymond James, Williams Securities Group, Advest, FIG Partners, Janney Montgomery Scott, and D.A. Davidson. He is widely recognized for his commitment to the community banking sector and for helping clients navigate evolving market conditions with disciplined, long-term strategies.

"I am excited to join JWTT and continue serving our clients with the benefit of the firm's extensive platform and resources," said Acampora. "JWTT's deep community banking market expertise, strong industry relationships, and commitment to high-touch service make it an ideal partner for our clients and their evolving investment needs."

About JWTT Inc.

JWTT Inc., a subsidiary of financial services holding company Paulson Capital Holding Company, LLC is a full-service brokerage firm, investment bank, trading firm, and market maker with over $500 million in customer assets and more than 100 years of combined industry experience. The firm specializes in small- and micro-cap financial institutions and serves a diverse client base including high-net-worth individuals, banks, hedge funds, and institutional investors. Known for its deep fundamental and technical analysis-driven approach and valuable retail, institutional, and bank relationships, JWTT makes markets in over 500 community banks and is recognized as one of the most active market makers and traders in the NASDAQ and OTC ecosystem for bank securities. For more information, visit www.jwttinc.com.

Contact:

Berge Parigian

JWTT Inc.

732-201-5886

[email protected]

SOURCE Paulson Capital Holding Company, LLC