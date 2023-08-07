JY Corporation launches pesticide-free certified enoki mushroom tea grown in Naju, Jeollanam-do

  • The Ministry of SMEs and Startups finally selected 30 companies to participate in this year's "Social Economy Enterprise Growth Intensive Support Project."

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JY Corporation, a food company that distributes high-quality food at low prices to consumers, was finally selected as one of the 30 companies to participate in this year's "Social Economy Enterprise Growth Intensive Support Project" organized by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.

The company is loved by many consumers for selling high-quality foods as well as consumer health, including tea, Jeju Island black pork, and elephant garlic.

The newly released enoki mushroom tea uses only pesticide-free enoki mushrooms and is produced and sold in amounts exceeding about 10 tons of enoki mushrooms. Enoki mushrooms, which are certified as pesticide-free, are manufactured using only pesticide-free enoki mushrooms grown at the Honam Mushroom Farming Association in Naju, Jeollanam-do, one of the largest producers of enoki mushrooms in Korea, and can be safely drunk.

In addition, consumers' response is very good because the company uses its own far-infrared hot air drying and special roasting technology to maximize the nutrient content by drying only the moisture of the ingredients.

JY Corporation is a company that is sold by a representative with nine years of business experience after direct inspection, and is preparing franchise services to expand the scope of sales and distribution.

This item can be purchased here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09MD1YCNR

