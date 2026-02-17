JYM Supplement Science Launches Creatine+, Its First-Ever Standalone Creatine Formula

New dual-source creatine blend combines monohydrate and NO3-T® creatine nitrate for strength, power and enhanced muscle pumps

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JYM Supplement Science, the evidence-based supplement brand founded by renowned exercise physiologist Dr. Jim Stoppani, announces the launch of Creatine+, the brand's first-ever standalone creatine product, available for $29.99. Known for incorporating clinically dosed creatine into its performance formulas since 2013, JYM is now delivering a dedicated creatine supplement designed to maximize strength, power and muscle pumps in one streamlined formula.

Creatine+ sets itself apart from standard bulk creatine products by combining two scientifically supported forms of creatine: creatine monohydrate and NO3-T® creatine nitrate. Each serving delivers a full 5 grams of creatine, including 4 grams of creatine monohydrate and 1 gram of NO3-T® creatine nitrate.

In addition to contributing creatine, NO3-T® provides 500mg of nitrates, helping to enhance blood flow and muscle pumps, benefits not found in traditional standalone creatine monohydrate formulas. The result is a product that supports increases in strength, performance and power, while also promoting improved vascularity and workout intensity.

"For years, we've included creatine as a cornerstone ingredient in our performance formulas, but we've never released a standalone version until now," said Dr. Jim Stoppani, Founder of JYM Supplement Science. "Creatine+ isn't just another creatine product. By combining monohydrate with creatine nitrate, we're delivering the proven strength and muscle-building benefits of creatine along with enhanced blood flow and pumps. It's a smarter, more complete approach."

True to JYM's commitment to full label transparency and clinical dosing, Creatine+ clearly discloses exact ingredient amounts with no proprietary blends. Each bottle provides a two-month supply and is available exclusively through JYM Supplement Science's official online store.

Since its founding in 2013, JYM Supplement Science has built a loyal following by prioritizing real science, effective dosages and results-driven formulations. The release of Creatine+ marks another milestone in the brand's evolution, offering athletes and fitness enthusiasts a next-generation creatine designed to go beyond the basics.

For more information or to purchase Creatine+, visit https://jymsupplementscience.com/products/creatine-plus.

ABOUT JYM SUPPLEMENT SCIENCE

JYM Supplement Science is built on three things: Real Science, Real Solutions, and Unreal Results. The products are what you take in—whether mixed as a powder or in capsule form. The results are what you see in the mirror, feel in the gym, and experience in everyday life: more muscle, less fat, greater strength, and improved health, confidence, and performance. The science behind every JYM product is based on decades of research by Dr. Jim Stoppani, who has been studying supplements for over 20 years, dating back to his days at the University of Connecticut, his postdoctoral research at Yale School of Medicine, and his tenure as a science editor at major fitness publications. Since 2013, JYM Supplement Science has helped millions of people reach their goals—whether they're beginners or seasoned athletes. Our diverse product line supports performance, recovery, fat loss, hormone balance, and overall wellness, offering a solution for everyone. Dr. Stoppani's passion and expertise guide the JYM team. We take science and turn it into results that change people's lives.

