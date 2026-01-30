JZXN Secures US$30 Million Investment from Xinhui Solar Technology Group Co., Ltd., Partnering to Expand EV Charging Infrastructure and New Energy Vehicle Services in Southeast Asia

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: JZXN) ("Jiuzi" or the "Company") today announced that it has officially signed a cooperation agreement with Xinhui Solar Technology Group Co., Ltd., securing a USD 30 million investment from the group. Building on this partnership, the two parties will pursue deep collaboration focused on the development of EV charging infrastructure and the deployment of new energy vehicle service networks across Southeast Asia, jointly advancing the upgrade and broader adoption of regional clean mobility infrastructure.

Under the terms of the agreement, Xinhui Solar Technology Group Co., Ltd. will support Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. through a combination of equity investment and co-development initiatives. The partnership will accelerate the rollout of charging networks, integrated charging stations, and supporting new energy vehicle service systems in key Southeast Asian countries. Over the coming years, the parties plan to adopt a phased investment and rolling construction approach to progressively establish a charging and service network covering major cities and key transportation corridors, enhancing regional service capacity and operational efficiency.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. noted that this cooperation not only provides strong funding support, but, more importantly, leverages Xinhui Solar Technology Group Co., Ltd.'s local resources, channels, and operating experience in Southeast Asia. The company expects to realize multidimensional synergy across "capital + technology + channels," speeding up its overseas expansion and strengthening its brand influence and competitiveness in Southeast Asia's new energy mobility sector.

Xinhui Solar Technology Group Co., Ltd. stated that it is optimistic about Southeast Asia's significant growth potential in electric vehicle adoption and charging infrastructure development, and it recognizes Jiuzi Holdings, Inc.'s comprehensive capabilities in charging technology, network operations, and service systems. Through this collaboration, the group aims to work with Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. to build a benchmark new energy mobility infrastructure and service platform for the Southeast Asian market.

Industry observers noted that, driven by global decarbonization goals and supportive new energy policies across Southeast Asia, local EV penetration and charging demand are expected to grow rapidly. The cooperation between Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: JZXN) and Xinhui Solar Technology Group Co., Ltd. is expected to help both parties capture first-mover advantages in the region, create a sustainable new engine for business growth, and provide strong support for future performance growth and long-term value creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

