ParentSquare, the Leader in K-12 School-Home Engagement, Named "Family Engagement Platform of the Year"

Recognition affirms ParentSquare as the unified platform K-12 districts trust to reach every family and build true school-home engagement

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ParentSquare, the leading family engagement infrastructure for K-12 districts, today announced that it has been named winner of the "Family Engagement Platform of the Year" award in the 8th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program. The recognition affirms ParentSquare's position as the platform districts rely on to reach every family and create true school-to-home engagement. EdTech Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.

ParentSquare named “Family Engagement Platform of the Year” in 8th Annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards

ParentSquare brings school-home engagement into one unified platform, replacing the patchwork of disconnected point tools with personalized messaging, websites, attendance, forms, payments, two-way translation in 190+ languages, and more. The result is one place for everyone, where families, teachers, staff, and administrators work together instead of juggling separate systems. The typical ParentSquare district reaches 99.4% of families in their home language.

ParentSquare Intelligence, the AI and data intelligence layer embedded across the platform, enhances communication, attendance, websites, and operations. It surfaces engagement insights and automates routine work without replacing the human connections that matter most. Available today, the Contactability Benchmark provides districts with the insights they need to measure and improve their ability to reach every family. Rewrite with AI and AI Alt Text help staff create clearer, more accessible communications, while AI Conversation Starters help families extend learning beyond the classroom.

"ParentSquare helps districts reach every family while streamlining operations and strengthening trust. The importance of family engagement in K-12 education can't be overstated, and yet it remains hard to operationalize. Most platforms solve one piece of the problem with a messaging tool or a separate payment portal. This leaves districts stitching the rest together," said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "With purpose-built AI features, ParentSquare is designed to meet the evolving needs of school districts for a truly unified platform, extending an architecture that already provides districts with clearer visibility and stronger tools to manage engagement across their communities."

This year's program drew its largest and most competitive field yet, with a record number of nominations from innovators across more than 20 countries and thousands of entries spanning the full edtech spectrum.

"We're proud to accept this award from EdTech Breakthrough. Every family deserves an opportunity to be involved in their student's education, no matter their home language or circumstances, and that belief is at the heart of ParentSquare," said Anupama Vaid, President and Founder of ParentSquare. "We've spent 15 years building the scale, intelligence, and infrastructure that help districts connect school and home, and it inspires us to keep finding new ways to strengthen family engagement."

About ParentSquare

ParentSquare is the leading family engagement infrastructure helping K-12 districts nationwide reach every family with an award-winning, all-in-one communication platform. Reaching over 22 million students, ParentSquare helps districts consolidate disconnected tools and outdated communication systems with personalized messaging, websites, forms, payments, attendance solutions, and more—in one easy-to-use platform. With powerful features for achieving 100% contactability, two-way translation into 190+ languages, and purpose-built AI enhancements, ParentSquare empowers districts to invite every family to be involved in their student's education, no matter their home language or the device they use.

Recognized for growth and innovation by Inc. 5000, GSV 150, and more, ParentSquare was founded in 2011 in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at parentsquare.com.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies, and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including remote learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM education, and more. For more information, visit edtechbreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SOURCE ParentSquare