K-12 School Drives Digital Transformation with Blackbaud's Total School Solution

Blackbaud's Integrated Technology Creates Operational Efficiencies, New Ways of Working and New Possibilities for Student and Alumni Engagement

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today shared how a Nashville, Tennessee-based independent K-12 school, Ensworth School, has deepened its use of integrated technology to nurture collaboration, strengthen communication, break down silos, increase efficiency and provide an intuitive user experience that supports all of the school's stakeholders.

With more than 1,200 students enrolled, Ensworth relies on Blackbaud's K-12 education management portfolio to power enrollment, tuition, the school website, student information and classroom learning, in addition to leveraging Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT® for fundraising and Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT® for financial management.

With Blackbaud's Total School Solution, Ensworth's stakeholders have seen notable leaps in efficiency. Blackbaud Tuition Management seamlessly synchronizes with Blackbaud Enrollment Management, which then connects to Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, so the school can track a student's progress from inquiry to alumni without data re-entry by staff or parents.

"From the moment they visit or inquire, students and their families are in our system," said Jason Hiett, Director of Technology, Ensworth School. "Once we go through the enrollment piece, all the checklists and the application are there for them. If they accept that, they complete the enrollment contracts and their data flows into tuition management with a contract." With this technology, the school has saved close to 100 annual work hours for its staff by reducing data entry during enrollment—the busiest time of the year.

Blackbaud's education management portfolio provides a framework to strengthen teaching and learning with solutions that open doors to new ways of doing things. Students and family members are able to connect to the school community through Tigernet, the school intranet named for its mascot. Tigernet incorporates Blackbaud solutions for the school website, student information and learning management. Users have customized dashboards tied to class pages and an easy-to-navigate assignment center, as well as user groups that support meaningful collaboration.

Teachers also have the flexibility to tie into Google Classroom applications, and the school has added a growing number of electronic textbooks available through the single sign-on set-up. Ensworth also looks to the Blackbaud Marketplace for applications from Blackbaud partners that are designed to complement Blackbaud education management offerings.

When students graduate, their status is updated in Tigernet and synced to the school's Raiser's Edge NXT database, which the school uses to fundraise and nurture relationships with alumni and supporters.

"Before it had all been so siloed," said Registrar and Database Manager Susan Ott. "We decreased the amount of double and triple entry into systems." With that time savings, Ensworth can explore ways to tailor communications to nurture stronger relationships, for example, engaging alumni in more unique and targeted ways.

Learn more about Ensworth School's story here and get more information on Blackbaud's Total School Solution here.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

SOURCE Blackbaud