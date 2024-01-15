K-12 School Fair at Bullock Museum to Bring Austin Families Together

500+ community members to attend School Choice Week celebration

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas will join the national festivities for School Choice Week in a big way at the Austin School Fair on Saturday, Jan. 20. The community fair, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bullock Texas State History Museum, will give families free entrance to the museum and a one-of-a-kind opportunity to explore schools from all around the city in one room.

The fair will feature more than 40 local K-12 schools, including religious private schools, public charter schools, schools for gifted learners, and International Baccalaureate schools. Family-friendly activities will make the event fun for all ages; enjoy a photo booth, free snacks, face painting, and balloon twisting.

Resources will be available in both English and Spanish, and free one-on-one school application help will be offered on site.

Hosted by Families Empowered, the event aims to celebrate learning and equip parents to understand and navigate the marketplace of schools in Texas — traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, and online, alongside homeschooling and microschooling.

The Austin school fair is one of the three largest events in Texas during the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27, 2024). The Week will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states, including more than 2,000 celebrations in schools and homes across Texas. Additional large-scale events include a school fair in Houston and a School Discovery Day in San Antonio.

"It is an honor for the Families Empowered team to provide free bilingual search services for families looking for schools," said Colleen Dippel, Families Empowered Founder & CEO. "Partnering with National School Choice Week to create in person school fairs is a great opportunity to meet families where they are and make the process of finding and applying to a school fun and easy. Together our organizations are closing the opportunity gap for thousands of families."

Families Empowered, a non-profit parent service organization, brings families information so they can choose the education that works best for them.

The fair will take place at the Bullock Texas State History Museum's Austin Room, located at 1800 Congress Ave.

Families can learn more and RSVP for the free event at austinschoolfair.com.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week