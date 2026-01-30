K-Beauty Goes Couture: COSRX Makes Its Haute Couture Backstage Debut with MISS SOHEE

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global K-beauty leader COSRX continues to expand its presence on the haute couture stage as the official backstage hair sponsor for MISS SOHEE during Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 on 29th January.

Backstage hair was overseen by internationally renowned hair artist Joana Neves, COSRX's Global Hair Ambassador, whose expertise bridged the refined aesthetics of haute couture with K-beauty hair solutions proven in backstage environments.

MISS SOHEE Backstage: COSRX Enters the Haute Couture Arena

MISS SOHEE, founded by designer Sohee Park, is a London-based haute couture house recognized for its refined craftsmanship and contemporary approach to couture. For the Spring/Summer 2026 collection, COSRX supported the show from backstage, providing performance-driven K-beauty hair solutions.

Widely regarded as one of the first occasions a K-beauty brand has supported backstage hair sponsorship within the haute couture calendar, the collaboration marks a notable moment as Korean beauty enters one of fashion's most exclusive creative environments.

Presented under the theme "BREATHING FORMS," the collection explored sculptural silhouettes softened by movement and fluidity — a signature approach that has established MISS SOHEE as a leading voice in contemporary couture. Since its Paris Haute Couture debut in Spring/Summer 2025, the house has rapidly gained global recognition, with designs worn by internationally celebrated figures including Anya Taylor-Joy, Beyoncé, Zendaya, Bella Hadid, and Florence Pugh.

For the show, COSRX worked alongside Joana Neves, COSRX Global Hair Ambassador, supporting the backstage hair team with its PEPTIDE-132 Hair Bonding Trio. Long dominated by European beauty houses, the haute couture backstage saw a meaningful shift through this partnership, marking a notable moment for K-beauty on the Paris couture stage.

About Joana Neves

Joana Neves is a London-based fashion hairstylist and Global Hair Ambassador for COSRX, working closely with the brand across Europe on professional education initiatives, backstage collaborations, and the development of performance-driven hair solutions for high-fashion environments. Recognized for her refined aesthetic and modern approach to hair artistry, she is a lead artist within the internationally renowned hair team led by Guido Palau, with an extensive portfolio that includes collaborations with Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, and Prada, as well as styling global icons such as Kendall Jenner, Lily Collins, and Dua Lipa.

About COSRX PEPTIDE-132 Hair Bonding Trio

Backstage hair for the MISS SOHEE Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 show was supported exclusively by COSRX's PEPTIDE-132 Hair Bonding Trio, selected by Global Hair Ambassador Joana Neves to meet the technical and aesthetic demands of a couture runway.

PEPTIDE-132 Ultra Perfect Hair Bonding Oil Serum

A lightweight, high-performance bonding oil serum used to refine and finish backstage looks, delivering flexible control and couture-ready shine. Infused with patented PEPTIDE-132 to reinforce weakened areas of damaged hair.

PEPTIDE-132 Ultra Perfect Hair Bonding Shampoo

A salon-grade formula that gently cleanses while strengthening compromised protein bonds, creating a balanced foundation for precision styling.

PEPTIDE-132 Ultra Perfect Hair Bonding Treatment

An intensive treatment designed for mid-lengths and ends, improving softness, manageability, and resilience ahead of runway styling.

About COSRX

Founded in 2013, COSRX is a global skincare brand known for its "essentials-only" approach: highly effective ingredients, concentrated formulas, and affordable prices. Trusted by millions worldwide and powered by social media virality, COSRX has grown into one of the most influential K-beauty brands across skincare and haircare. COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok.

