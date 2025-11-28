K-Food Interest Surges Among Mexico's Consumers -- aT Drives Digital Momentum Through "K-Food Supporters Mexico 2025"

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT) Los Angeles Office successfully carried out the "K-Food Supporters Mexico 2025" campaign, an online consumer engagement program designed to expand awareness and preference for Korean food (K-Food) among young consumers in Mexico.

Launched in late June and continuing through early November, the program recruited 50 local supporters and encouraged them to participate in interactive challenges focused on discovering, tasting, and sharing Korean food products. Throughout the campaign, participants produced 130 pieces of user-generated content (UGC), generating over 3.5 million impressions on Instagram.

Targeting Mexico's MZ generation and active social media users, the campaign operated through a dedicated official website and mission-based activities, allowing participants to experience K-Food in an authentic and engaging way while sharing their content across their online communities.

Program highlights included:

Welcome Bag Experience: Selected supporters picked up their Welcome Bag in person and selected Korean food items of their choice, allowing them to experience K-Food firsthand and create personalized content based on their preferred products.

Three Structured Mission Challenges: Participants completed three official challenge missions—documenting the Welcome Bag selection process, sharing tasting and review content, and introducing K-Food to their communities.

Grand Ambassador Selection: Upon completing all required missions, supporters were evaluated based on creativity, consistency, and overall engagement. The top-performing participant was named Grand Ambassador and awarded the campaign's Grand Prize.

The campaign also produced strong qualitative outcomes, including increased familiarity with Korean food products, higher purchase and recommendation intent, and deeper consumer-driven engagement around K-Food within local communities.

Looking ahead, aT plans to build on the momentum created through K-Food Supporters Mexico 2025 by expanding localized digital initiatives and strengthening community-led promotional strategies across Latin America. As interest in K-Food continues to grow in the region, aT aims to develop even more immersive consumer programs, foster long-term cultural engagement, and support Korean agri-food brands in securing a stronger foothold in global markets.

