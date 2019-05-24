K. Hovnanian's® Four Seasons at Kent Island Waterfront Community Honored 11 Times at MBIA's Annual MAX Awards

K. Hovnanian's® Four Seasons at Kent Island, located just across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Chester, Maryland, opened in late 2018 and is already one of the region's most popular communities. Single family homes featuring main-level owner's suites, starting from the $400s, have been selling quickly, and luxury waterview condos are coming in 2019.

To preview the homes and the amenity-filled community, home shoppers can visit khov.com/KentIsland.

At the MAX Awards, each of the four decorated models won both a Product and a Merchandising award for their respective price point and community categories. The eight combined awards for the Donegal, Killarney Loft, Santorini Loft and San Sebastian Loft represented a sweep of all available recognition for "55 and better" detached model homes.

K. Hovnanian's® Four Seasons at Kent Island also took home marketing awards for Outstanding TV Campaign, Outstanding Social Media Campaign and Outstanding Direct Mail.

"It was an incredible night for an incredible community," said Doug Shipe, Community Manager. "These awards reflect the effort and thoughtfulness that have gone into every home and every detail at K. Hovnanian's® Four Seasons at Kent Island. Between the homes, the amenities and the Kent Island lifestyle, our residents have a community they can be proud of and something new to look forward to every day."

The community's first residents rave about the ideal location, as well as the access to the Cross-Island Trail. Stretching for 6 scenic miles –– and passing through the community –– it's one of the area's leading hiking and biking destinations.

More planned amenities are on the way. An expansive waterfront clubhouse will feature a fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools, indoor and outdoor yoga spaces, as well as tennis and pickleball courts. Residents will enjoy a dog park for their furry friends and a playground for when grandchildren visit.

A canoe and kayak launch will offer water access, and a 450-foot pier will be perfect for fishing or simply admiring the views of the gorgeous Chester River.

K. Hovnanian's® Four Seasons communities are intended to provide housing primarily for residents 55 years of age or older. Additional restrictions, including limitations on the ages of additional permanent and temporary residents of a home, may apply. All K. Hovnanian's® Four Seasons communities shall be operated as age-restricted communities in compliance with all applicable local, state and federal laws. Limited exceptions for residents 50 years of age or older may apply. The developer of K. Hovnanian's® Four Seasons at Kent Island is K. Hovnanian's® Four Seasons at Kent Island, LLC, an affiliate and indirect subsidiary of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation's largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company's homes are marketed and sold under the trade names K. Hovnanian® Homes and Brighton Homes®. Additionally, the Company's subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian's® Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation's largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. can be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of the Hovnanian Enterprises' website at http://www.khov.com. To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail list, please send an e-mail to IR@khov.com or sign up at http://www.khov.com.

Contact: Doug Shipe

Phone: 301-683-6208

Email: DShipe@khov.com

SOURCE Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

