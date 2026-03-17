K-Royal Cultural Festival Celebrates Korean Culture at Palaces, Ticket reservation for international programs available from March 16

K-content including performances, guided tours, culinary experiences / Royal court arts of Korea at palaces

SEOUL, South Korea, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K-Royal Cultural Festival for spring 2026 which are hosted by the Korea Heritage Service's Palace Heritage Headquarters (Director: Ahn Ho) and organized by the Korea Heritage Agency (President: Lee Gwi-young) will begin booking programs for foreigners.

K-Royal Cultural Festival for spring 2026 is set to run from April 24 to May 3, offering chances for participants to experience Korea's royal court culture hands-on. Prior ticket reservation for international programs is available on Korea's travel platform Creatrip (www.creatrip.com) from 2PM of March 16.

K-Royal Cultural Festival is Korea's biggest cultural heritage festival themed on Korea's history. It takes place in Korea's five palaces (Gyeongbokgung, Changdeokgung, Deoksugung, Changgyeonggung, Gyeonghuigung Palaces) and Jongmyo Shrine. Every spring and fall since 2014, the Festival has showcased various enactments, performances, exhibitions, experiences, and other programs to introduce Korea's traditional royal culture.

Celebrating its 12th anniversary this year, the Royal Culture Festival has continued to grow steadily by presenting distinctive programs. It attracts tremendous interest from domestic visitors in Korea, with many programs selling out shortly upon opening each year. In particular, during last year's spring and fall festival periods, approximately 1.37 million people visited the palaces, marking the highest attendance in the festival's history.

This year's spring festival, under the theme "Palaces, Awakening the Arts," will offer a variety of royal court culture programs throughout the palaces with experiences that are not easily available during regular palace visits.

The festival's programs are designed to provide hands-on experience on Korea's royal culture, with performances bringing together K-POP and traditional Korean music, nighttime tours, and culinary experience programs.

The opening will be celebrated with an opening ceremony at Gyeongbokgung Palace Heungnyemun Gate Square (April 24). Directed by Yang Jung-woong, who served as the artistic director of the 2025 APEC Summit, the event will open under the theme "Palaces, Awakening the Arts – Hyper Palace." This large-scale performance will blend multiple genres including royal court dance (jeongjaemu), media façade, a hanbok fashion show, and a gugak (traditional Korean music) EDM performance, presenting a stage that reinterprets traditional culture in a contemporary way. 300 prior reservation tickets are available for international visitors, free of charge.

Directed by Yang Jung-woong, who served as the artistic director of the 2025 APEC Summit, the event will open under the theme "Palaces, Awakening the Arts – Hyper Palace." This large-scale performance will blend multiple genres including royal court dance (jeongjaemu), media façade, a hanbok fashion show, and a gugak (traditional Korean music) EDM performance, presenting a stage that reinterprets traditional culture in a contemporary way. 300 prior reservation tickets are available for international visitors, free of charge. At Around Changdeokgung Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site, a new nighttime program titled "The Dance of Crown Prince Hyomyeong and the Moon" will be presented (April 28-30). This immersive nighttime performance tour allows visitors to move through different areas of the palace while following the story of Crown Prince Hyomyeong, who played a key role in advancing the arts of the Joseon Dynasty royal court. The program will be conducted in English and will operate through paid advance reservations, with 40 participants per day.

The popular program "Awakening the Morning Palace" will also offer sessions exclusively for international visitors (April 28-May 3). The program invites participants to stroll through the halls and the Secret Garden of Changdeokgung Palace while listening to stories about the palace's architecture and taking in the serene morning scenery. It will be operated through paid advance reservations for 40 participants per day.

As part of the festival's special performance lineup, the royal court music concert "Palace Concert: A Performance by 100 Artists" will also take place (May 1-3). This large-scale traditional arts performance, featuring 100 gugak musicians, offers audiences a chance to experience the essence of Korean traditional music. Korean and English commentary will be provided to help audiences better understand the performance. The program will be operated through paid advance reservations for 100 participants per day.

At Deoksugung Palace Jungmyeongjeon Hall , the culinary program "The Emperor's Dining Table" will allow visitors to experience the banquet culture of the Korean Empire imperial court (May 1-3) . Participants can try dishes inspired by imperial banquet cuisine while learning about the history and diplomatic culture of the era through a gastronomic talk program. Each session will accommodate 20 participants through paid advance reservations.

, the culinary program will allow visitors to experience the banquet culture of the Korean Empire imperial court . Participants can try dishes inspired by imperial banquet cuisine while learning about the history and diplomatic culture of the era through a gastronomic talk program. Each session will accommodate 20 participants through paid advance reservations. At Jongmyo Shrine Main Hall , a new program titled "Royal Ancestral Ritual Music Nighttime Performance" will be presented, introducing the cultural value of Jongmyo Jeryeak, which is inscribed on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list (April 28-30) . Set against the solemn and majestic atmosphere of the shrine, this traditional music performance offers audiences an opportunity to experience the profound depth of Korean royal ritual music. The program will be operated through advance reservations, free of charge.

, a new program titled will be presented, introducing the cultural value of Jongmyo Jeryeak, which is inscribed on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list . Set against the solemn and majestic atmosphere of the shrine, this traditional music performance offers audiences an opportunity to experience the profound depth of Korean royal ritual music. The program will be operated through advance reservations, free of charge. In addition to the programs requiring advance reservations, the festival will also feature a variety of on-site programs open to visitors without prior booking. These include the "K-Heritage Market" at Gyeongbokgung Palace, where visitors can explore K-heritage goods and traditional crafts, and "Gyeongbokgung Time Travel – Royal Palace Daily Life," which recreates scenes of everyday life in the Joseon Dynasty royal court. Visitors without advance reservations can also enjoy the festive atmosphere through the many events taking place throughout the palaces.

Details about prior reservation for international programs can be found on Creatrip (www.creatrip.com).

Appendix: K-Royal Culture Festival international program reservation details (foreigner-exclusive).

Reservation overview

Programs: 6 foreigner-exclusive programs

Reservation starting date: 2PM of Mar 16 2026 (Mon), at Creatrip (www.creatrip.com)

Inquiries: Creatrip ( [email protected] )

Program schedule

Number Category Program Venue Date and time Capacity (participants per session) Price (KRW) 1 K-Royal Cultural Festival 2026 K-Royal Culture Festival Opening Ceremony Gyeongbokgung Palace Heungnyemun Gate Square April 24 (Fri) 300 Free 2 The Dance of Crown Prince Hyomyeong and the Moon Around Changdeokgung Palace April 28( Tue) - April 30 (Thu) 40 10,000 3 Awakening the Morning Palace Around Changdeokgung Palace April 28(Tue) - May 3 (Sun) 40 10,000 4 The Emperor's Dining Table Deoksugung Palace Jungmyeongjeon Hall May 1 (Fri) - May 3 (Sun) 20 15,000 5 Royal Ancestral Ritual Music Nighttime Performance Jongmyo Shrine Main Hall April 28( Tue) - April 30 (Thu) 40 Free 6 Special program Palace Concert: A Performance by 100 Artists Changdeokgung Palace Injeongjeon Hall May 1 (Fri) - May 3 (Sun) 100 20,000

SOURCE Korea Heritage Agency