K-Solv Group Acquires Turnkey Industries

HOUSTON, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The K-Solv Group announces the acquisition of Turnkey Industries (Turnkey), a leading designer and manufacturer of custom truck bodies, trailers, transporters, and mobile command units. Based in Magnolia, Texas, Turnkey Industries provides innovative, state-of-the-art solutions to the energy, oil & gas, and racing & motorsports industries, as well as government entities for over 30 years.

Through the acquisition of Turnkey Industries, the K-Solv Group will expand its scope of disaster response services, as well as enhancing the focus on providing solutions to the oil & gas industry and beyond. "At the K-Solv Group, we understand the importance of a custom-designed, fully functional mobile command unit that generates maximum productivity while on site. We are very impressed by the creativity, craftsmanship, and manufacturing excellence demonstrated at Turnkey and are excited to welcome them to the K-Solv Group," stated Russ Allen, CEO and Owner of the K-Solv Group. The founder of Turnkey Industries, Joe Napoleon, will remain with the company providing continued support as Turnkey scales the business to provide faster lead times, further innovation, and expanding the industries supported. "Turnkey's quality, focus on innovation, and ability to think outside the box are the components that have made the company what it is today. We are excited to be a part of the K-Solv Group and look forward to the support this new venture provides as Turnkey enters this next phase of the company," states Joe Napoleon. The K-Solv Group provides creative solutions to the challenges our industries face and we believe the addition of Turnkey Industries into our portfolio builds upon that focus.

About Turnkey Industries

Turnkey Industries has built its reputation on innovation and a commitment to meeting the needs of its customers through the design and production of custom trailers, truck bodies, transporters cabins, and containers. Additional services offered by Turnkey Industries include equipment service, industrial coatings, and conversions. For more information about Turnkey Industries, please visit tkind.com.

About K-Solv Group

The K-Solv Group of companies (K-Solv, Garner, Energy Completion Services (ECS), Excel Transportation & Disposal (Excel), and Rowdy Supply) provides the most comprehensive environmental solutions to the oil & gas industry and beyond. Service offerings include K-Solv, a leading provider of maritime services, chemical distribution, and washout services; Garner, the original emergency disaster response and recovery company providing emergency response solutions to government entities, as well as the private sector; ECS providing onshore and offshore wireline pressure control equipment for the oil & gas industry; Excel, a leader in the safe and efficient transportation of waste streams in addition to providing waste management solutions; and Rowdy Supply which offers a complete line of environmental and safety products paired with outstanding service. Visit ksolvgroup.com for additional information.

Contact:

