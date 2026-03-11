K1 Invests in Spin.AI, a Leader in AI-Powered Cloud Security and Data Protection

Trusted by 1,500+ organizations worldwide, Spin.AI delivers AI-driven threat detection and automated response across Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Salesforce, and Slack

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Investment Management, LLC ("K1"), one of the largest investors in small-cap AI-powered software, today officially announced its investment in Spin.AI, a security and data protection platform purpose-built to protect the cloud environments where modern enterprises run some of their most critical operations.

Spin.AI addresses a critical gap in enterprise security: many of the native tools embedded in today's most widely used platforms were not designed for the speed or sophistication of today's threat landscape. Ransomware, data leaks, misconfigurations, and third-party application risk can leave organizations exposed – and without the right platform in place, recovery from a breach could take weeks. The company's SpinOne platform helps unify SaaS security posture management, ransomware detection and response, data loss prevention, and backup and disaster recovery into a single AI-powered solution – delivering real-time visibility and an industry-leading 2-hour ransomware recovery service level agreement.

"At Spin.AI, our mission is to eliminate SaaS security risks before they become real-world breaches. The organizations we protect – from global enterprises to fast-growing technology companies – depend on us to keep their most critical SaaS data safe and recoverable," said Dmitry Dontov, Founder and CEO of Spin.AI. "K1 understands the urgency and complexity of securing modern SaaS environments and brings deep operational experience to help us scale. Together, we're working to redefine how organizations protect, manage, and recover their SaaS data."

"K1 seeks to partner with founder-led companies to build category-defining technology platforms," said Christian Grant, Principal at K1. "Many of the cloud platforms enterprises rely on were not built with today's threat environment in mind. Spin.AI has built the platform that helps close that gap – combining backup, ransomware response, posture management, and data loss prevention in a way that gives security teams real visibility and real control. That's the kind of mission-critical infrastructure we look to back."

K1 has partnered with security-focused companies across identity, email security, and data protection, including Axcient (sold to ConnectWise, backed by Thoma Bravo), Checkmarx (sold to Insight Partners and Hellman & Friedman), IRONSCALES, Pentera, and SecureAuth. As AI becomes more deeply embedded in enterprise operations, the platforms that protect and underpin mission-critical workflows move from operational necessity to strategic priority.

About Spin.AI

Spin.AI is a leading software security company delivering AI-powered data protection, backup, browser security, and SaaS security posture management for mission-critical cloud applications. Its SpinOne platform helps protect more than 1,500 organizations and over two million users worldwide – including Domino's, DHL, and Vimeo – from data loss, ransomware, and configuration risks across Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Salesforce, and Slack. Spin.AI holds industry-leading security certifications and is recognized as a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave™ for SaaS Security Posture Management. To learn more, visit spin.ai.

About K1

K1 is one of the largest investors in small-cap AI-powered software. Dedicated to transforming lives and industries by building category leaders in technology, K1 has invested in over 275 companies since inception.

Headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California, the firm partners early with founders and management teams to build AI-powered, mission-critical systems of record for enterprise clients globally.

K1's singular focus, driven by its single team, single office, and single strategy, has resulted in realizations for many of its portfolio companies. Examples include Apttus (sold to Thoma Bravo), Axcient (sold to Connectwise, backed by Thoma Bravo), Buildium (sold to RealPage, NASDAQ: RP), Certent (sold to insightsoftware, backed by TA Associates and Genstar), Checkmarx (sold to Insight Partners and Hellman & Friedman), Clarizen (sold to Planview, backed by TA Associates and TPG Capital), Crownpeak (sold to Rezolve AI, NASDAQ: RZLV), FMG Suite (sold to Aurora Capital Partners), GoCanvas (sold to Nemetschek Group, FRA: NEM), Granicus (sold to Vista Equity Partners and Harvest Partners), Inthinc (sold to Orbcomm, NASDAQ: ORBC), Irwin (sold to FactSet, NYSE: FDSNASDAQ: FDS), Litera (sold to Hg Capital), Rave Mobile Safety (sold to TCV; now owned by Motorola Solutions, NYSE: MSI), Subsplash (sold to Roper Technologies, NASDAQ: ROP), TechnoMile (sold to Capitol Meridian Partners), Unified (now owned by iHeartMedia, NASDAQ: IHRT), WorkForce Software (sold to Insight Partners, now owned by ADP, NASDAQ: ADP) and Zapproved (sold to Exterro, backed by Leeds Equity).

For more information, visit k1.com and follow K1 Investment Management on LinkedIn.

SOURCE K1 Investment Management