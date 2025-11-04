K1 Speed Announces 11 New Indoor Go-Kart Centers, Expands Racing Accessibility

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Speed, the world's leading indoor go-kart operator, is proud to announce its latest expansion with 11 new centers in the U.S. and the U.K. The new indoor karting tracks will provide a platform for young, aspiring drivers to learn racing techniques and develop confidence in their abilities.

K1 Speed's all-electric go-kart racing experience is the fastest in the nation, with speeds of up to 45 miles per hour.

The expansion will contribute to a larger talent pool showcased in the K1 Speed E-World Championship, an annual competition that brings together the best racers from all 100+ K1 Speed centers. The event boasts the largest single-event prize pool in competitive karting, with $79,000 at stake. The championship takes place at K1 Circuit Winchester in Winchester, Calif., considered the world's premier outdoor go-karting track.

With foundational skills developed at K1 Speed, the next generation of racers will be prepared to compete in the company's upcoming professional outdoor karting series before advancing into other categories of motorsport.

U.S. Expansion

Culver City, Calif., opened October 24th, is Southern California's first elevated indoor go-karting track and is 1,200 feet in length.

Following the Culver City opening, K1 Speed locations are slated to open in Totowa, N.J.; Irondale, Ala.; Buckhead, Ga.; Cleveland, Ohio; Thornton, Colo.;Kansas City, Kan.; Louisville, Ky.; and Charleston, S.C. All are scheduled to be operating by the end of 2026.

U.K. Expansion

K1 Speed will also significantly expand its U.K. presence, with two new centers to complement the current K1 Speed in Canary Wharf, London. The new locations will serve Vauxhall, London, and Glasgow, Scotland.

"We look forward to providing a platform for racing hopefuls in these great communities, both domestic and international," said K1 Speed Co-Founder and CMO Susan Danglard. "Across professional motorsport disciplines like Formula 1, NASCAR and INDYCAR, almost all competitors start their careers with go-karting. As the world's largest indoor go-kart operator, it is our duty to provide accessible racing to younger generations. We want to open as many doors in the world of racing for our clientele as we can."

U.S. Path to E-World Championship

Every K1 Speed location hosts a monthly Challenge Grand Prix league with divisions for juniors, teens and adults. At the end of the Challenge GP season, the top three racers in each division advance to their state championship. The top three from each division at the state level earn a spot at the U.S. championship, also held at K1 Circuit Winchester. The podium finishers in the U.S. championship advance to the E-World Championship, featuring competitors from England, Scotland, Italy, France, Mexico, Canada, China, South Korea and Puerto Rico.

International Path to E-World Championship

For international competitors, the path to the E-World Championship is more direct. Racers must finish in the top three of their division in their local Challenge GP season. This finish advances them directly to their country's national championship. The top three from each national championship then earn a spot in the E-World Championship.

Including the 11 new indoor karting centers, K1 Speed will operate 107 locations in 32 states and 10 countries by the end of 2026. K1 Speed expansion efforts show no sign of slowing down, with more indoor karting tracks to be announced in the near future. For more details on new centers, visit K1 Speed's locations page .

About K1 Speed

K1 Speed is the world's premier indoor go-kart racing brand. The family-owned business was founded by David and Susan Danglard in 2003 to bring European-style kart racing to North America. The platform's 107 kart racing centers span 32 states and 10 countries. K1 Speed's unique entertainment features electric karts, which provide superior safety, performance and environmental benefits compared to traditional gas-powered models. The brand appeals to a diverse consumer base, targeting walk-in arrive-and-drive customers, private parties and corporate events. In addition to electric karting, K1 Speed centers offer food and beverage options through onsite Paddock Lounges, an extensive selection of arcade games, racing simulators, K1 RaceGear products, karting leagues and championship events. The K1 Speed E-World Championship brings together competitors from all K1 Speed centers and features the largest single-event prize pool in all of competitive karting.

